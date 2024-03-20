‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s husband arrested after domestic dispute

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard Dumontet was arrested Tuesday following a domestic dispute that involved Quinn and their young child.

Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer J Chaves.

“The victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim and missed, but hit the victim’s child causing injury,” Chaves ﻿told CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Quinn and Dumontet seeking comment, as well as the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office to determine if charges have been filed against Dumontet related to the incident.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that Quinn and Dumontet’s 2-year-old son were present during the incident and said she rode in an ambulance with her son to the ER.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrest records, Dumontet’s bail was set at $30,000.

Quinn, a realtor on the hit Netflix series “Selling Sunset,” and Dumontet, a businessman, wed in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2019 that aired in Season 3 of the show. Season 4 chronicled Quinn’s pregnancy and the eventual birth of the couple’s son, Christian Georges Dumontet, who was born in 2021, according to People.

Quinn appeared as a series regular for five seasons and exited the reality drama in 2022.

“Selling Sunset” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and follows the Oppenheim Group real estate firm’s agents and their personal and professional lives as they sell luxury homes across Los Angeles.

