Taylor Swift featuring Ethan Hawke in ‘Fortnight’ music video was actually a ‘profound disappointment’ for his Swiftie kids

(CNN) — Ethan Hawke’s teenage daughters were apparently less than impressed that he appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Fortnight.”

When two of Hawke’s daughters – Clementine, 15, and Indiana, 12 – found out about their dad’s cameo, “the look on their face was one of profound disappointment,” he said on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.” That’s because, according to the “Dead Poets Society” actor, Swift asked the wrong Hawke.

“‘Don’t pay attention to my dad, my dad’s an idiot,’” Hawke joked about what his daughters really thought about Swift’s choice. “’You should be calling me.’”

Hawke appeared in the music video for “Fortnight,” the lead single from Swift’s latest album “The Tortured Poets Department,” alongside his “Dead Poets” co-star Josh Charles.

The “Leave the World Behind” actor told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert this week that he understands his daughters’ points of view as young Swifties, saying, “Taylor belongs to them. I can’t have that on them.”

Hawke did, however, still get a kick out of keeping this monster secret not just from his own daughters, but from the Swifties that he and Charles saw sporting “Eras Tour” merch at the airport while traveling to film the video.

“We got something on them,” he hilariously recalled thinking. “We’re going to meet the queen ourselves right now.”

“Fortnight,” which features a collaboration with Post Malone, has remained in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second week after its debut at No. 1.

“For Josh and I, we laughed ourselves silly the whole day,” Hawke said of the shoot. “We felt like the biggest rock stars in the whole world.”

