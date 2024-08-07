Three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna cancelled over alleged planned terrorist attack

By Zahid Mahmood, CNN

(CNN) — Three Taylor Swift concerts in Austria have been cancelled as Austrian authorities said on Wednesday that two suspects were arrested in connection with plans for an alleged attack in the Vienna region.

Swift was due to play three shows in Vienna between Thursday, August 8 and Saturday, August 10. Those dates were cancelled on Wednesday, according to Barracuda Music, the promoter for Swift’s concerts in Austria.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda music said in a post on social media.

Swift’s official website also listed the concerts as cancelled.

CNN has reached out to Taylor Swift’s representatives for a comment.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, police said a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, who they identify as a sympathizer of Islamic State, was arrested Wednesday morning in Ternitz, lower Austria, while another arrest was carried out later that morning in Vienna.

“The two suspects became radicalized by the internet, a 19-year-old citizen of Lower Austria made an oath of allegiance to the current leader of IS at the beginning of July,” police said.

Authorities continued to say the two suspects had undertaken “concrete preparatory measures” for a terrorist attack after police suspected explosives were stored at the home of the suspect in Ternitz.

Police also said that chemical substances were secured at the home of the 19-year-old and were being evaluated, Associated Press reported.

“From the current standpoint of the investigation we assume that the target of the attack were events in the Vienna region,” police continued.

All tickets for the cancelled shows will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days, the concert promoter said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.