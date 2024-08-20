Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

By Lisa Respers France and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are officially parting ways, according to an entry on the Los Angeles Superior Court docket.

Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which coincides with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

The breakup comes after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they sold their Beverly Hills home.

Their divorce marks yet another turn in a love story between two superstars that has played out in the spotlight over decades.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage came more than 20 years after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship which eventually turned into a relationship.

Over the years, they both married others and had families.

But Team “Bennifer” rejoiced in Bennifer 2.0 when they reconciled in 2021.

Even the pair seemed overjoyed.

“You know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” Affleck told The Wall Street Journal in December 2021. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am – which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail.”

The couple initially got engaged in November 2002 after Affleck popped the question with a custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. He also appeared as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for her 2002 single “Jenny from the Block,” the storyline of which takes on the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

Days before the pair were set to wed in September 2003, they postponed their nuptials, citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their wedding.

Sources told CNN at the time that the couple was “taking a break.”

In January 2004, they officially split.

So it appeared to be a fairytale when the couple went Instagram official in July 2021, months after Lopez ended her engagement to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Lopez told People magazine about reuniting with Affleck weeks before he proposed a second time around in April 2022. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

In 2024, Lopez released “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” a documentary which told the story of her independently produced album “This Is Me… Now” and her decades-long quest for self-love.

In the film, Affleck said he learned to “compromise” with Lopez about her desire to be more public about their private life.

More recently, the pair have been seen on separate coasts, with Lopez celebrating her birthday at the end of July with a Bridgerton-themed party that did not appear to include Affleck among the attendees.

Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is father to three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This story has been updated with additional information.

