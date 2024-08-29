Johnny Wactor: 2 charged with murder in fatal shooting of former ‘General Hospital’ actor

By Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

(CNN) — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor earlier this year during a suspected attempted theft of a catalytic converter, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

According to a news release, Robert Barceleau, 18, was charged with one count of murder with special circumstances during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm and Sergio Estrada, 18, was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of being armed with a firearm.

Barceleau is being held without bail and, if convicted, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA’s office said. Estrada’s bail was set at over $2 million and he faces life in prison if convicted.

Both men, along with two other suspects, are also facing charges of grand theft and attempted robbery, among other charges.

Barceleau and Estrada both pleaded not guilty to their charges at an arraignment on August 29, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Venusse Dunn.

Another suspect, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, also pleaded not guilty, Dunn said. The three men are scheduled to return to court on October 16.

The fourth suspect indicated on August 29 that he intends to plead guilty to attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm and grand theft with an allegation of being armed with a firearm, Dunn said. The plea will be formally entered on September 11, when he will also be sentenced, Dunn added.

The four suspects were arrested on Thursday, August 15, the Los Angeles Police Department announced at the time.

Homicide investigators conducted search warrants at multiple locations throughout the city, during which evidence was recovered and the arrests were made, the LAPD detailed in an updated news release.

CNN is working to determine if the men have legal representation.

Earlier this month, police released grainy images of three individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts as well as photos of a black four-door Infiniti Q50 sedan with a tan interior authorities said was stolen, CNN previously reported.

Police indicated at the time that the man who allegedly fired the weapon has a tattoo above his left eye and the right cheek. On Monday, Gascon alleged it was Barceleau who shot Wactor in the chest..

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, said at a news conference last week that grief is her “constant companion.”

She said she can’t wish her son a happy 38th birthday on August 31, can’t ask him how his day went and can’t ask him if he’s coming home for Christmas.

“This is a great birthday present,” she said of the arrests in the case, describing it as a “huge relief.”

“It’s a very good feeling, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we can have them go away for a very long time,” Wactor said.

