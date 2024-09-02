Adele says she intends to take extended ‘break’ after end of Las Vegas residency

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It may be a while before audiences say “hello” to Adele again.

The Grammy-winner said on Saturday during her concert in Munich that once she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November, she’s planning to take a lengthy “break,” according to video footage from the show.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it,” Adele said, her voice trembling. “I want to live the new life that I have been building.”

She added that she may not take the stage again “for an incredibly long time.”

Adele has had an eventful few years personally and professionally.

In 2019, Adele and Simon Konecki – with whom she shares one child – announced their separation. She has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021, the status of which the singer has been mum about amid speculation that they are engaged to be married.

Saturday’s concert in Germany marked the end of a 10-show residency.

In October, she is set to perform the remainder of her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, which kicked off in January 2022 and will conclude on November 23.

In Munich, Adele went on to thank “everyone who’s come to any of my shows ever” over the past three years, during which she featured songs from her latest studio album “30.”

“It has been amazing, I just need a rest,” she said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the singer for comment.

The singer has historically retreated from public life for extended periods of time in between the release of her studio albums.

Her most recent album was released in 2021, six years after releasing her hit 2015 album “25.” Her first and second albums came out in 2008 and 2011, respectively. She had previously stepped away from performing in 2011 to undergo throat-related surgery. She also took time off after she gave birth to her son in 2012.

Adele hinted to German broadcaster ZDF in a July interview that she would soon be stepping back from touring to “do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the capital of Germany. It has been updated.

