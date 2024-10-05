Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris can’t handle VP candidates ‘vibing’ during spoof debate on ‘SNL’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Maya Rudolph and the cast of the 2024 election cycle’s political impersonators returned to the Studio 8H stage in New York on Saturday for the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” taking on last Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in the cold open.

As Kamala Harris, Rudolph was joined by Andy Samberg as Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to kick off the skit. The pair got cozy at home, poured a glass of wine and tuned in while Jim Gaffigan, who returned to play Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and “SNL” cast member Bowen Yang as Ohio Sen. JD Vance went head-to-head on various topics.

At one point, both VP candidates evaded answering questions, sparking Rudolph as Harris to laugh nervously and say about Gaffigan as Walz, “Ok, ok. He’s out there, he’s doing his thing, whatever that may be…”

When Yang as Vance replied to the next question from fellow cast member Heidi Gardner – playing CBS anchor and debate moderator Norah O’Donnell – with what sounded like a prepared response, this impressed Gaffigan as Walz, who went on to say, “This guy’s good, he’s got an answer for everything.” Yang as Vance appeared touched, appreciating the compliment.

Playing into what amounted to a civil VP debate between the two real-life candidates, the two impersonators later agreed on other topics and eventually said, in unison, “That’s an area where we have a lot of common ground.”

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin then played as both candidates held a hand up to each other and had a hilarious moment of connection across the split screen.

Watching at home, Rudolph as Harris spat out her wine, horrified, and asked, “Why are they friends? Why are they vibing?!”

Then “SNL” alum Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden reappeared after last week to crash their viewing party, and got his ice cream all over himself and Rudolph as Harris when he told her, “You’re going to make a great president.”

Nate Bargatze hosted this week’s episode, after previously hosting almost one year ago for the first time. Coldplay – who just dropped a new album, “Moon Music” – was the musical guest.

“SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT. Next week’s episode will be hosted by Ariana Grande, with Stevie Nicks playing music.

