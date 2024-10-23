Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for decades-old argument during ‘Cheers’ years

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ted Danson is showing that it’s never too late to say “I’m sorry.”

On this week’s episode of Danson’s Sirius XM podcast, he apologized to his former “Cheers” co-star Kelsey Grammer for letting a decades-old argument get in the way of their friendship.

“I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years,” he said to Grammer, who was his guest on “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes).” “I have a memory of getting angry at you once.”

Without going into detail about what drew his ire at the time, Grammer acknowledged his memory of the moment, saying, “Yeah, you came and told me that one day.”

“It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing,” Danson said. “I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back… I really do apologize.”

Grammar smiled when he thanked Danson for the apology and said that he, too, wishes they’d “spent some more time together” through the years, but it seems as though any past friction is now behind them.

“My love for you has always been as easy as the day,” Grammer said. “As easy as the sunrise.”

Danson famously played Sam Malone on the beloved NBC sitcom “Cheers” between 1982 and 1993 alongside Grammer, who appeared on the series between 1984 and 1993 as Dr. Frasier Crane. Rhea Pearlman, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long and John Ratzenberger, among others, rounded out the cast.

After “Cheers” ended, Grammar reprised his role in the spinoff series “Frasier,” that ran from 1993 to 2004 before it was rebooted in 2023 on Paramount+, the second season of which was released in September.

