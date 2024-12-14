Jamie Foxx recovering after physical altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant

By Michelle Watson and Megan Thomas, CNN

Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner on Friday left him with injuries.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for Foxx said. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded to “a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at Mr. Chow restaurant, located at 344 N. Camden Drive.” The incident happened just after 10 p. m., police said, though the department does not mention Foxx by name.

“Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded,” BHPD said. “Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties. The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

CNN has reached out to Mr. Chow for comment.

The incident comes days after the Hollywood star detailed the struggles he had with his health last year in a Netflix special titled: “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.”

‘I don’t remember 20 days’

In the Netflix special released Tuesday, Foxx said he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke during a medical emergency he faced last year.

“It is a mystery,” the Oscar-winning actor said in the Netflix special. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”

“April 11, I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. And I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do,” he said on Netflix.

“Before I could get the aspirin I went out,” he said. “I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx thanked his sister, who he said was “4 foot 11 of nothing but pure love,” for driving him around Atlanta to find a hospital.

They ended up at Piedmont Hospital, where a doctor told them Foxx was having a brain bleed that had led to a stroke and that he would die without an operation, the actor says on the Netflix special.

After the operation, doctors said Foxx might make a full recovery, “but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,” Foxx said on Netflix.

CNN’s Chimaine Pouteau, Jack Guy, Sandra Gonzalez and Lisa Respers France, contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.