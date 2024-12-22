Before ‘It Ends With Us’ drama, Justin Baldoni built a brand around telling men to do better

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — When The CW’s answer to a telenovela, “Jane the Virgin,” came to an end in 2019, Justin Baldoni – the actor who was one side of the love triangle that powered the series – was looking toward a bright future, one bolstered by lessons he said he learned on screen and off.

“What’s interesting about the journey of Rafael as a character is it in some strange way resembles and intersects with my journey as a man,” he told the New York Times about the show’s conclusion. “I explored masculinity, digging into the parts of myself that are uncomfortable, and learning about equality and privilege. And it really cracked me open.”

The show ended two years after Baldoni’s viral 2017 TED Talk in which he spoke about redefining masculinity. He ponders at one point: “Your strength, your bravery, your toughness: Are you brave enough to be vulnerable? Are you strong enough to be sensitive? Are you confident enough to listen to the women in your life?”

Years later, his words are in stark contrast with the man portrayed in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday by actress Blake Lively, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and reputational retaliation while directing and co-starring with Lively in the domestic violence drama, “It Ends With Us.” While the movie was a summer box office success, reports of creative differences and tension between the two stars overshadowed the film’s promotional campaign.

According to the complaint, obtained by the The New York Times, Baldoni and Jamey Heath, a producer on “It Ends With Us,” allegedly violated Lively’s physical boundaries and made repeated sexual and other inappropriate comments to her while working on the project. After raising her concerns in a production group meeting, the men agreed that an intimacy coordinator would be present at all times when Lively was in scenes with Baldoni, the complaint states.

Lively claims in her complaint that Baldoni and his communications representatives preemptively orchestrated a media campaign to hurt her reputation, fearing reports Lively’s allegations would surface publicly. The complaint names Baldoni as a defendant, as well as his production company Wayfarer Studios, his publicist, Heath and a crisis public relations manager, among others.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni, Heath and Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN over the weekend.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” Freedman said.

Baldoni’s agency, William Morris Endeavor, a major Hollywood talent outfit that represents some of the biggest names in entertainment, cut ties with him in light of the accusations by Lively, an individual familiar with the matter told CNN.

WME did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Representatives for Baldoni also did not respond for comment.

‘… a safe space for everyone’

Post-“Jane the Virgin,” Baldoni’s career had two parallel tracks. On one, he flexed his muscles as a writer, producer and director, most recently helming the film that brought him and Lively together on screen. On the other track, he leaned into his growing brand as a thought leader in the space of gender equity and modern masculinity.

He’s had two books, “Boys Will Be Human” and “Man Enough,” the latter of which spawned a podcast of the same name, which is billed as “a safe environment for a range of perspectives to meet and stay at the table, exploring how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships, body image, privilege, fatherhood, sex, success, mental health and so much more.” His guests have included everyone from actors to athletes and activists.

Last week, Baldoni was honored for his “solidarity” efforts by Vital Voices, a non-profit organization that works to support women in leadership. He expressed his hope for “building a future rooted in empathy, equity, and courage” in a post about the recognition on social media.

“Looking at the landscape of our world, it’s hard to accept an award when it’s so evident that there is still so much more work to do. My hope is that we can teach our boys, while they are still young, that vulnerability is strength, sensitivity is a super power, and empathy makes them powerful,” Baldoni wrote. “That they should love and embrace their masculinity—that being a boy and a man is amazing and nothing to apologize for. And to value all the beautiful and complicated parts of them that make them human. I believe with all my heart that once our boys learn to be safe spaces for themselves, our world will finally be a safe space for everyone.”

Celebrating the debut of “It Ends With Us” on Netflix earlier this month, Baldoni thanked supporters of the project in a post shared on Instagram.

“So many incredible people poured their love, energy, and intention into this adaptation with one hope: to create a story that could inspire action,” Baldoni wrote.

With Lively’s complaint, which the Times reports is a precursor to a lawsuit, the controversy surrounding the project is poised to continue.

In a statement to CNN on Saturday, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.