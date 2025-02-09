Taylor Swift joined by famous pals to cheer on Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift showed up to Super Bowl LIX in “Style.”

Swift wore a mostly white ensemble with a “T” charm necklace to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. The jewelry was similar to the one she wore at the Grammys last week, according to a video of Swift entering the stadium posted on X by the NFL’s official account.

Swift was joined by her family, rapper Ice Spice and members of the band Haim.

Early in the game, Swift was shown on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome and was met with both cheers and boos from the crowd, though she appeared to shake them off with a smile.

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games throughout the 2024-2025 season, only missing a handful of games when they conflicted with her scheduled dates during the Eras Tour, which concluded in December.

The “Fortnight” singer was in attendance for both the AFC Championship and AFC Divisional games to cheer on Kelce, who is the Chiefs’ all-star tight end. Swift even celebrated with Kelce on the field where the pair shared a kiss after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win, which sent them to the Super Bowl.

The couple have been romantically linked since Swift first attended one of Kelce’s games in September 2023.

The pair famously shared a kiss on the field after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX marks the Chiefs’ fifth appearance in the big game in six years. If they best the Eagles, the Chiefs will claim their third consecutive Super Bowl win and become the first team to win three titles in a row.

Kendrick Lamar, along with SZA, are tapped as the headline performers at the Halftime Show. Singer Jon Batiste will perform the National Anthem.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Brian Stelter contributed to this report from New Orleans.