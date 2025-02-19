Dan Aykroyd acknowledges his absence at ‘SNL50’ special and shares the ‘advantage of not attending’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” alum Dan Aykroyd has some glowing words for his former boss Lorne Michaels and the late-night show’s glitzy 50th anniversary special that took place over the weekend.

The actor, who is one of the original “SNL” cast members, was noticeably absent from the special that aired live on Sunday, but he shared that he was able to watch it on TV and loved every minute.

“All Heads up toasting triumphant SNL 50th. Advantage of not attending – got to see every second of concert and show on TV,” Aykroyd wrote on X on Wednesday.

He went on to share a quote from his children: “‘Look at daddy’s smile!’ Had it from start to finish. Congratulations Lorne. Well done as usual,” he wrote.

The “Ghostbusters” star won a Primetime Emmy in 1977 for his writing on the show, and went on to be nominated four more times in both writing and acting categories. He served as a cast member from the show’s inception in 1975 until 1979, and is known for skits including the “Coneheads” and “Bass-O-Matic.”

Aykroyd’s “SNL” Season 1 costars Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris and Jane Curtin all attended, or were part of, Sunday’s telecast. During the farewell, Newman and Curtin were seen holding up a picture of the late Gilda Radner, who was also an original cast member until 1980. Radner died in 1989.

Aykroyd couldn’t attend the anniversary special in person because of “prior commitments,” his representative told Variety.

Beloved “SNL” alum Bill Hader was also noticeably absent from the special, but a representative for Hader previously told CNN that he was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

