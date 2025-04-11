Weezer bassist’s wife Jillian Shriner was recovering from cancer-related surgery before arrest

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, is no longer in police custody after an officer-involved shooting with Los Angeles police that took place Tuesday.

Jillian Shriner was released after posting $1 million bond, according to a report by the Associated Press. While police said earlier in the week that she was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, there was no decision on potential charges against her by prosecutors as of Thursday.

The incident occurred in the East LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock. Officers were attempting to track a suspect in an unrelated hit-and-run in the yard of a residence and observed a woman in a “neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” according to police. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” an LAPD statement reads. “Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody.”

At a news conference Wednesday, the AP reported that LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said police were unable to determine from evidence, including police body cameras, whether Shriner fired the gun.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Shriner and Weezer for comment.

Last month, Shriner shared a post to her verified Instagram in which she disclosed that she was being treated for cancer and had undergone surgery. She thanked “the incredible oncology team” at Glendale Advent Hospital, “who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch.”

Shriner is the author of four books, including her best-selling 2010 memoir, “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” which detailed her experience living in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

She and Scott Shriner, the bassist for the rock band Weezer, have been married since 2005. Weezer was recently added to the Coachella Festival lineup this coming weekend and are scheduled to perform at the Mojave tent on Saturday.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

