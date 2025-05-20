Takeaways from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mom and exotic dancer testify

By Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown, Eric Levenson, Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie Ventura’s mother and an exotic dancer nicknamed “The Punisher” all testified during Combs’ federal criminal trial on Tuesday as the prosecution continued to make its case against the hip-hop mogul.

The testimony Tuesday, touching on business, family and sex, was used to bolster allegations that Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, laid out on the stand last week.

Prosecutors also said they plan to call Scott Mescudi, the musician known as Kid Cudi, to the stand Wednesday or Thursday.

The prosecution has argued Combs and some in his inner circle used threats, violence, drugs, bribery, arson, kidnapping and lies to coerce Ventura and another woman into participating in sex parties he called “Freak Offs” and to protect the music mogul’s reputation.

The defense has acknowledged Combs was violent with romantic partners and during opening statements said he had “a bit of a different sex life.” They also said that while Combs is “a very flawed individual,” he has not committed the alleged federal crimes.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face up to life in prison.

Here’s what we learned from testimony Tuesday.

Former assistant says he got drugs, baby oil for Combs

David James, a former assistant to Combs from 2007 to 2009, testified that he at times would gather supplies for Combs’ hotel rooms, including items that prosecutors say were used in Combs’ sex parties known as “Freak Offs.”

James said that he would make sure Combs’ hotel rooms were stocked with things like Combs’ clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food and drinks. The medicine bag typically carried 25-30 pill bottles including Ecstasy and Percocet, according to James.

At times, those items would include “personal items” like baby oil, AstroGlide and condoms, which prosecutors have said were used in “Freak Offs.” James said he would ask security to be reimbursed from the cash Combs kept on hand.

During cross-examination, James testified that he was instructed not to submit these items for reimbursement through the company because they were “items he didn’t want to have a record for.”

Further, James testified that he saw Combs take drugs and give them to his friends, and on a couple of occasions, James procured drugs for Combs’ friends.

James did not testify about any personal knowledge of “Freak Offs.” But he said he once keyed into a hotel room to drop off Combs’ iPod and saw Ventura passed out in a bed and a naked man who scurried away. He said he heard the shower running and assumed Combs was in it.

Near-confrontation with Suge Knight

James also testified about a near-confrontation between Combs and Suge Knight, the then-rival music executive of Death Row Records.

The incident began after James and a security guard spoke with Knight at a restaurant called Mel’s Diner then saw him wielding a gun in the parking lot and reported the sighting to Combs, who was at home.

Combs ordered James to drive him and the security guard back to Mel’s Diner to look for Knight, he testified. Combs sat in the back seat with three handguns in his lap, James said. Knight was gone when they got back to the restaurant.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo questioned James about his recollection of the incident and whether he spoke up when Combs allegedly told him to go to the diner.

“Respectfully, Sir, you have someone with three guns in this close proximity, I didn’t think I had the option to say something,” James said.

Asked if he was granted immunity for his testimony, James said he wasn’t sure but believes he signed a proffer agreement. In general, a proffer agreement is one in which prosecutors agree not to prosecute someone in exchange for their testimony.

What it was like working under Combs

James’ testimony also offered a glimpse into what working under Combs was like.

One of Combs’ personal assistants had to go to the hospital for dehydration after working with Combs for 24 hours straight, James testified. He said the work was hard, but he was “prepared for the moment” and enjoyed it at times.

He testified there was a common saying among Combs’ security guards: “You know what rhymes with tired? Fired.”

James testified that there was camaraderie among Combs’ staff and that they would often say Bad Boy was a family. He confirmed he felt a sense of mission working for Combs.

“To make sure that he was happy and prepared for the day,” James said of the mission.

Ventura’s mother wired $20,000 out of fear

Regina Ventura, the mother of Cassie Ventura, testified Tuesday she took out a loan and wired $20,000 to Combs’ record label Bad Boy on Combs’ request in 2011 because she was “scared about my daughter’s safety.”

Cassie Ventura, home for the holidays in December 2011, told her mom that an angry Combs beat her when he learned she was romantically involved with the rapper Kid Cudi. Her mother photographed the bruises to “memorialize” the abuse, she testified as the jury viewed the photos.

Cassie Ventura also sent her mother an email from her daughter, using the alias “Veronica Bang,” saying Combs had threatened to release two explicit tapes of her, including one around Christmas Day, Regina Ventura testified.

“He has also said that he will be having someone hurt me and Scott Mescudi physically (he made a point that it wouldn’t be by his hands, he actually said he’d be out of the country when it happened),” the email said.

Cassie Ventura testified last week that her relationship with Mescudi, the musician who goes by the name Kid Cudi, prompted Combs to threaten them both. She said she broke up with Kid Cudi soon after to keep them safe.

On the stand Tuesday, Regina Ventura said she felt “physically sick” when she read the email, which was also sent to one of Combs’ employees.

“I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me. I did not know the other person but knew that he was going to try to hurt my daughter,” she said.

Around that same time, Combs contacted Regina Ventura and her husband, she said. “He was going to need $20,000 to recoup money he had spent on her because he was angry that she had been in a relationship with Scott Mescudi,” she testified.

Regina Ventura went to the credit union, took a home equity loan to obtain the $20,000, and then wired the money to the Bad Boy account, she testified. About four or five days later, the money was returned to her account, but she did not have any communications with Combs about it, Ventura testified.

The defense did not ask her any questions.

‘The Punisher’ describes sexual liaisons

A male exotic dancer nicknamed “The Punisher” testified Tuesday he was paid to have sexual encounters with Ventura in hotel rooms while Combs watched and told them what to do.

“My understanding was we were creating a scene, a sexy scene, that was enjoyable to her partner,” testified Sharay Hayes.

Hayes said the liaisons began with him and Ventura putting baby oil on each other while Combs watched and directed them. He was told to ignore Combs and try not to look at him, he testified.

The encounters, which generally lasted about four hours, typically escalated into sex with Ventura, he testified. Hayes usually received $1,200 or $2,000 after a session. He said he never used drugs with Ventura and Combs and never saw Combs take drugs or appear intoxicated.

On cross-examination, he said that as an experienced exotic dancer, he always reads a room to make sure everyone is comfortable.

“I did not get any cues that there was a discomfort with what was going on,” he testified. “It seemed as if it was consented, as far as I was concerned.”

Hayes is the second person to testify in the trial about sexual encounters with the former couple. Prosecutors have said Combs used drugs and violence to coerce Ventura into participating in these “Freak Offs” that could last for days.

What agents found in search of Combs’ home

Gerard Gannon, special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, testified Tuesday about the search of Combs’ Miami Beach home in which they found guns, ammunition and baby oil.

Gannon was the special agent in charge on the ground for the search of Combs’ Star Island home on March 25, 2024. About 80-90 law enforcement agents participated in the search because of the size of the property, he said.

Agents used their vehicle to break through the front gate to enter the property, Gannon testified. He said it was standard practice when conducting a search warrant as the “quickest and safest option to be able to get onto the property.”

In the search of Combs’ bedroom closet, agents found parts of AR-15 firearms with scratched out serial numbers and two loaded magazines, as well as seven-inch platform high-heeled shoes, sex toys, baby oil, personal lubricant and lingerie, Gannon testified.

Gannon rose from the witness stand and picked bags of evidence off a metal cart beside him. After putting blue latex gloves on his hands, he cut open one of the clear evidence bags and pulled out part of an AR-15 rifle. Gannon held it in his hands in front of his body and walked a few steps toward the jury so they could see the weapon.

Gannon is expected to continue to testifying about the search Wednesday morning.

