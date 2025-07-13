A captivatingly messy season of ‘Love Island USA’ is spurring a watch party resurgence – and Gen Z is sat for it

By Cynthia Salinas Cappellano, CNN

(CNN) — While the “Love Island USA” contestants are coupling up under the Fijian sun, a love for watch parties is in full bloom stateside.

For those who need the cheat sheet: “Love Island USA” is a spinoff of the wildly popular British franchise that sticks singles in an island villa and waits for couples to emerge and survive the turmoil of cohabitating hormones.

Yes, there’s prize money at the end for the winners, though what it means to “win” is subjective. Now in its seventh season here in the States and streaming on Peacock, the show has evolved beyond a guilty pleasure enjoyed alone to a full-on group activity.

The packed living rooms and TikTok-worthy, standing-room-only bar scenes where spectators gather to watch the show live look like sporting events. There are whiteboard rankings, group chants, screaming during eliminations, and passionate fans rooting for their favorite islanders. It’s a vibe and a return to pre-pandemic mingling that feels both old and new.

“It was about 50 people. The vibe was very chill, and I felt like I was watching it with a group of friends,” said Emme Elon, 21, a Talladega College student who attended a watch party at BrewDog on Atlanta’s Beltline after seeing clips online. “People were just clapping at different moments.”

Though these gatherings draw all kinds of viewers, they’re especially popular among Gen Z, who aren’t just showing up for the latest islander drama, but for each other.

Dahlia Maria, a 27-year-old esthetician based in Orlando, says she and her boyfriend started watching the show together when they first met. This season, it’s become a nightly ritual with their other coupled-up friends.

“My friend Kate hosted a watch party last weekend, and it was three couples: her and her boyfriend, me and my boyfriend, my boyfriend’s best friend and his girlfriend, and another couple,” she said. “Everyone was screaming at the same time. It’s a bonding experience.”

“I don’t usually see them outside of holidays, so to get together on a weeknight and have it be around ‘Love Island’ was really nice.”

Maria also attended a “Love Island” watch party at Fiction Bar in Orlando, Florida and described it as “like a movie theater, but better.” There’s a sense of camaraderie everywhere, she said.

“People are screaming. People are shook to their core. They’re applauding like you just landed a plane,” she recalled. “There’s themed outfits, last night was an all-white party, and there were these beautiful lights everywhere. It feels intentional, like everyone came to be in it together.”

She also pointed out how rare it is to find social spaces that aren’t centered on concerts, sports, or consumerism.

“I think having a space where you can meet other people interested in the same things is harder now,” she said. “We’re in a digital age, and it’s hard to meet people in safe, fun third spaces (or, places to build community that aren’t one’s home or workplace) that aren’t tied to shopping or drinking. This felt like a newer, Gen Z way to bring people together.”

In an era when in-person connection feels rare – even quaint – “Love Island’s” nightly re-coupling chaos and real-time voting windows have created a reason to meet up.

“I first got into ‘Love Island USA’ because everyone on my timeline wouldn’t stop talking about it,” Elon said. “I was basically watching the show without having watched the show. So I finally decided, ‘OK, I’m gonna start.’”

For Elon, the barrier to entry was lower than something like football or basketball. “It’s way more accessible than sports. Once you know all the characters and who’s coupled up with who, it’s easier to follow than remembering all the sports rules or team members.”

Victoria Ruiz, 23, agrees and sees the show as a reflection of her generation. “It’s fun seeing Gen Z in real time,” she said, adding that the series highlights Gen Z’s unique and often messy approach to communication.

“It’s like we’re watching a live Tinder: swipe-right, swipe-left,” she said. “Gen Z doesn’t really know how to communicate with each other, and the show makes that so obvious.”

Although “Love Island USA” is mostly pre-taped, it includes live voting elements that let fans help steer the show’s direction. The show’s accompanying app prompts viewers to vote during time-limited windows, often immediately following an episode, to determine who stays and who gets dumped. According to NBCU Media, the app has over 5 million registered users, and the July 8th episode brought in more than a million votes in just six minutes.

Ruiz, a stylist based in Atlanta, says voting has become part of her nightly ritual with friends. “It just feels like we’re making a difference,” she said. “But I think it’s fun to just vote for our favorite person.”

As for Season 7, it’s been anything but chill. This year’s most viral moments haven’t been about romance, but about public downfalls.

Two contestants, Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega, were removed from the island after old social media posts of them using racial slurs resurfaced. Then, there was Huda Mustafa, who quickly became a polarizing figure online. Some viewers said they tuned in just to watch her “crash out,” citing a moment when she raised her voice at another islander.

“Huda was my favorite crash out,” Maria said. “I like that she expresses her emotions, and I feel she’s misunderstood by the other cast. That makes me feel empathy toward her. I don’t know, I guess I just root for the underdog… I want her to find a partner.”

Elsewhere in the season, the chaos escalated when bombshell Clarke entered the villa and made a connection with Taylor. Instead of being honest with fan-favorite Olandria, Taylor led her on right up until the explosive “Stand on Business” challenge.

Drama aside, the show has been a certified hit. “Love Island USA” Season 7 ranked as the most-streamed reality show for two weeks in a row, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings via NBCU Media.

This year’s cast delivered all the twists and betrayals fans expect, and also helped create something unexpected: a new kind of community event.

“I do think they’re filling a social gap for Gen Z,” Elon said. “More events like this would be great.”

And for some fans, it might even be a way to couple up themselves.

“My boyfriend’s guy friends bring girls that they’re talking to, not necessarily in a relationship with yet, to our ‘Love Island’ hangouts,” Maria said. “We’re all couples watching the show, and they’re using it to their advantage.”

“I definitely have this feeling of like, what now?” Maria said. “Like, what show will I watch now? Nothing can replace this. It’s something I’ll miss and look forward to next year.”

The season finale airs Sunday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

