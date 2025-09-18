Jimmy Kimmel’s evolution from the ‘The Man Show’ guy to beloved late-night host caught in a firestorm

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of the most significant moments for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night comedy show wasn’t funny at all.

In a 2017 monologue, Kimmel tearfully shared a private battle. His then newborn son, William John Kimmel or “Billy,” was born with a congenital heart issue that was discovered after his delivery.

“It’s a terrifying thing,” Kimmel said at the time, his voice breaking. “You know, my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what’s going on and I’m standing in the middle of a lot of worried looking people – kind of like right now – who were trying to figure out what the problem is.”

At only a few days old, Billy underwent what would be the first of multiple surgeries to repair his heart. Kimmel decided to speak about his family’s experience, he said, to advocate for better healthcare in the United States.

He has been credited with helping to stop a Republican-led attempt at the time to repeal and replace The Affordable Care Act, posting the Senate switchboard number on screen during his show and urging his audience to call on their elected officials to reject the bill.

“Tell them this bill doesn’t pass your test,” Kimmel said.

Just before the 2020 presidential election, Kimmel again urged his audience to get involved.

“I want to bring us back to focus on something we can’t afford to forget, and that is health care,” he said. “The vast majority of this country believes that health insurance should cover Americans with preexisting conditions.”

“Americans take care of one another,” Kimmel told his audience. “Vote with your heart.”

From ‘The Man Show’ to unofficial Hollywood mayor

Kimmel has seemingly worn his own heart on his sleeve ever since, a surprising evolution, perhaps, for a comedian who grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and found fame with a juvenile, occasionally crass brand of humor.

“The Man Show,” which aired on Comedy Central from 1999-2004, featured Kimmel and comedian Adam Carolla satirizing and celebrating stereotypical male interests. Kimmel moved to ABC to start his late-night show in 2003, while Carolla would go on to become a podcaster and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Trump and Kimmel, however, have long been mutual critics. At the 2024 Academy Awards, for example, Kimmel read a Truth Social post from Trump in which he called on ABC to “get rid” of the host.

“Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?” the comedian said, prompting cheers and laughs from the audience.

Kimmel extended his current contract in 2022. It is set to expire in May.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is currently the only broadcast network late-night show based in Los Angeles. It films at the historic El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

His vocal support for the city he calls home has made him a bit of a “mayor” in Hollywood. After the California wildfires early this year, during which he and many of his employees had to evacuate, Kimmel used his show to communicate the impact on the region.

“It’s been terrible,” he said tearfully. “Everyone who lives in this city knows someone – most of us multiple people – family, friends, colleagues, neighbors whose house has burned down.”

‘A most wonderful fellow’

That type of love is now being returned.

Friends and fans are rallying around Kimmel in the wake of Wednesday’s decision by Disney’s ABC to suspend his show indefinitely amid controversy over his recent comments about reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death.

The decision has been met with backlash in the entertainment community.

Actor and director Jason Bateman, who is a close friend of Kimmel’s, expressed dismay in an interview with “Today.”

“It’s troubling to say the least and we all have to really take a moment and figure out how we feel about this type of thing, especially people doing what you do,” Bateman told co-host Craig Melvin. “You can’t just stand by and let stuff like that go on.”

Bateman added that by “stuff” he was referring to “Jimmy getting his show pulled for freedom of speech.”

Another star, actor Henry Winkler, wrote on X “@jimmykimmel his humor, his insights are important to keep showing us who we are. AND he is a most wonderful fellow.”

It’s also being viewed by some as a dangerous inflection point in American democracy.

“I see we are at the passive participation of authoritarianism now,” actor and “Frozen” actor Josh Gad wrote on Threads. “God help us all.”

