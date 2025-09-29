By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage.

CNN can confirm that the Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning country musician, who married in 2006, are no longer living together.

The pair share two children, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman and Urban were based in Nashville, Tennessee, with Kidman referring to it as her home as recently as one week ago on her verified Instagram.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both parties for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Kidman was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001 and shares two adopted children with him: Isabella Jane, 32, and Connor, 30.

The-CNN-Wire

