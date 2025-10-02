Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ has arrived

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Alison Swift, noted numerologist and superstar performer, has taken a break from sourdough to bake up a new album out now.

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Swift’s 12th album, announced at 12:12 a.m. on August 12 – reunites her with Shellback and Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, the producer who told the Backstreet Boys what way they wanted it and helped Kelly Clarkson explain what she’d been up to since U been gone. The pair is also behind Swift hits “Bad Blood” and “Shake it Off.”

The album’s 12 tracks have a nearly 42-minute runtime – brief by Swift’s recent standards. That is, of course, assuming she doesn’t pull a “Tortured Poets Department” part two and surprise everyone with another double album mere hours later. Would the Internet survive? We’re not sure.

Swift teased during her appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” that “The Life of a Showgirl” is “the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time” and about “everything that was going on behind the curtain” during her monster Eras Tour.

Here’s the official tracklist:

“The Fate of Ophelia”

“Elizabeth Taylor”

“Opalite”

“Father Figure”

“Eldest Daughter”

“Ruin The Friendship”

“Actually Romantic”

“Wi$h Li$t”

“Wood”

“CANCELLED!”

“Honey”

“The Life of a Showgirl” (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Let the Easter Egg hunt begin.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information. We’re busy listening.

