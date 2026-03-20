Nicholas Brendon, a star of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ is dead at 54

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Nicholas Brendon, who played the character of Xander in the hit ’90s TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has died. He was 54.

The news was confirmed in a post on Brendon’s verified Instagram on Friday, which was also shared with The Hollywood Reporter. It said the actor died in his sleep of natural causes.

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans,” the statement read.

“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

The social media statement concluded by asking for privacy for the family.

CNN has reached out to Brendon’s representative for further information.

The actor is best known for playing Xander Harris, best friend to Buffy Summers, on the hit WB series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” which ran for seven seasons beginning in 1997.

A year after “Buffy” ended its run, the actor voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation facility due to an alcohol problem, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His problems continued in 2010, as reported by People at the time, when he again checked into rehab after having a run-in with police.

He was again arrested in 2014 in Boise, Idaho and charged with two misdemeanors.

Other credits for the late actor include the 2000 film “Psycho Beach Party” and the 2013 movie “Coherence,” in which he appeared with his identical twin brother Kelly Donovan.

The news of Brendon’s death comes a little over a year after the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, another star of the original “Buffy” series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.