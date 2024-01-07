Painting the town pink: Margot Robbie channels 1970s ‘Superstar Barbie’ at the Golden Globes

By Christy Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The star of “Barbie” recreated another classic look worn by one of Mattel’s best-selling dolls. This time, for the Golden Globe Awards, Margot Robbie channeled the 1977 “Superstar Barbie” in a hot-pink evening gown and glittering ruffle boa combo custom-designed by Armani Privé.

Robbie, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, also wore earrings and a ring featuring pink and white diamonds by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, as well as pink satin Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Described by Mattel as being “ready to dance the night away,” the original Superstar Barbie wore one of her “glitziest looks from the era,” the toymaker says on its website. The vintage doll, which was recently reissued, features “diamond” jewelry that “sparkles under the disco lights” and matching heels that “complete her vibrant look.”

“I just woke up and I thought this maybe this would be appropriate,” Robbie joked on the red carpet, explaining her decision to wear pink to pre-show presenter Marc Malkin.

“I actually do feel (like Superstar Barbie) tonight,” she added.

Since the beginning of the movie’s press tour, stylist Andrew Mukamal has worked with labels including Prada, Vivienne Westwood, Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Versace, Valentino and Schiaparelli to keep Robbie in character on the red carpet, with people humorously referring to it as “method dressing.”

At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Robbie wore Schiaparelli couture as an updated homage to the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie from 1960. She later dressed in a custom Vivienne Westwood look inspired by the vintage “Enchanted Evening” Barbie for the London premiere, and a Moschino creation that channeled “Sparkling Pink” Barbie for a press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Nominated for nine Golden Globes, more than any other movie this year, “Barbie” finished the evening with two wins, including the inaugural award for cinematic and box office achievement. The lighting of the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton hotel turned pink to mark the win. Robbie, who also co-produced the movie, dedicated the award to “every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth — movie theaters.”

