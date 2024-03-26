Richard Serra, master of large-scale sculpture, dies aged 85

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — Artist Richard Serra, whose monumental abstract sculptures transformed museums, public parks and even entire landscapes, has died aged 85.

The American sculptor died from pneumonia at his home in New York on Tuesday, his lawyer John Silberman told the New York Times.

Across his six-decade career, Serra established himself as one of the most celebrated artists in postwar America.

Working primarily with steel — often twisted into evocative shapes and oxidized to achieve a distinctive deep orange palette — Serra was known for large-scale sculptures designed not only to be observed but to be explored, experienced and felt. His site-specific creations, whether carved into a grassy field or permanently installed in the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, also invited viewers to engage with their surroundings in new ways.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.