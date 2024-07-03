These are some of Dubai’s most expensive luxury hotel rooms

By Rebecca Cairns, CNN

(CNN) — The City of Gold is known for its all-out glitz and glamour — and with good reason: Dubai is bursting with five-star hotels that ooze opulence. With over 150 luxurious resorts located across the city, travelers who are willing to splash the cash are spoilt for choice.

But if you want the crème de la crème, the money-no-object exceptional experiences, some of the city’s luxury hotels offer extravagant suites, penthouses and exclusive villas that are amongst the city’s, and the world’s, most expensive hotel rooms — costing up to $100,000 per night.

From $3,800 per night: The Royal Malakiya Villa at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

The Royal Malakiya Villa is the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living. On its ground floor, expansive Arabian-inspired living spaces including a dining room and multiple lounge areas open onto a serene patio with a private plunge pool and cabanas. Upstairs, both bedrooms have large terraces overlooking the resort’s gardens and waterways, and on the roof, there’s space to dine, unwind, and sunbathe. To help them make the most of the space, guests here also have access to a private butler service, a dedicated “Abra” boat station, and access to the resort’s private beachfront.

From $8,860 per night: The Grand Atlantis Suite at Atlantis, The Palm

The Underwater Suite at Atlantis, The Palm, is probably its most famous room— but take your stay to the next level with the Grand Atlantis Suite, the hotel’s largest at 4,617 square feet (429 square meters). The suite’s private entrance is flanked by two giant fishtail fountains, and its terrace wraps around three sides of the building to provide views of both The Palm and the Arabian Gulf. Guests can enjoy butler service and 22-carat gold amenities, and soak in the outdoor hot tub or Jacuzzi. The room rate includes return airport transfers, daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers, and access to the hotel’s exclusive Imperial Club (which offers breakfast, afternoon tea and sunset happy hour) and private beach access.

From $13,600 per night: The Marina Royal Suite at The Lana

This two-bedroom suite has one of the most coveted views in Dubai: the Burj Khalifa. The primary bathroom, with a standalone tub beside the window, overlooks the iconic downtown skyline. With a private terrace stretching almost the entire length of the suite and multiple entertainment rooms — including a lounge, dining room, and private kitchen — it’s the perfect party pad. The hotel is also home to one of the city’s only dedicated champagne bars and the UAE’s first Dior spa, so those with expensive tastes will be well catered to.

From $20,420 per night: The Royal Penthouse at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

The newly renovated, 9,149-square-foot (850-square-meter) Royal Penthouse oozes luxury from the moment you step into the private elevator. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer seascapes from every corner of the bedroom and living space, while the private roof terrace boasts its own private 7-meter lap pool with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. A sunken outdoor fire pit, a 16-person dining room with a chef’s kitchen, and a private gym are all part of the exclusive experience here.

From $21,800 per night: The Royal Suite at Four Seasons Dubai

The 6,458-square-foot (600-square-meter) Royal Suite offers palatial living for couples accustomed to the finer things in life. This one-bedroom penthouse suite has an all-marble bathroom with an enormous round stone tub, a vast column-studded living room with a stocked bar and baby grand piano, a private gym with massage tables, a wood-paneled study, and a TV room. Accessed via a private elevator, this enormous suite also has an expansive terrace overlooking the resort’s palm-fringed pool and the Arabian Gulf.

From $32,700 per night: Presidential Suite at the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

At this so-called “seven-star hotel,” the word luxury doesn’t seem sufficient. The walls and floors use 24,000 square meters of marble, the same kind used to carve Michelangelo’s David, and the all-suite hotel is also home to the world’s biggest Swarovski crystal ceiling, with 21,000 crystals worth 1.3 million UAE dirhams ($354,000). As standard, all guests at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab can request airport transfers in the hotel’s fleet of Rolls-Royces, and there are complimentary Hermès amenities in every room. So what’s left to add for the hotel’s most extravagant room? The two-bedroom Presidential Suite is a gold-gilded, velvet-clad, palatial duplex, spanning 7,179 square feet (667 square meters). It boasts butler service, a private personalized bar, and a nine-choice pillow menu. To top it off, the two primary bathrooms are kitted out with full-size jacuzzi tubs, surrounded by Roman-style gold marble columns.

From $100,000 per night: The Royal Mansion at Atlantis, The Royal

The most expensive room in Dubai, and one of the priciest worldwide, The Royal Mansion is the best of the best. The expansive 11,840-square-foot (1,100-square-meter) duplex has hosted entertainment royalty, including Beyoncé and Jay Z. Split across the 18th and 19th floor of the vertical resort, the suite has double-height floor-to-ceiling windows with a 360-degree view of the Palm and the Gulf. With a private entrance, elevator, and dedicated butler, the room is designed for the ultimate privacy. Guests can host dinners in the 12-seat dining room, and chefs from the resort’s 17 restaurants — including its celebrity chef venues — are available to cook in the suite’s private chef’s kitchen. There’s a ping-pong table made by Louis Vuitton and limited-edition board games made by luxury crystal ware brand Baccarat. Every single stay is customized, so the starting price is on application only — but it’s roughly estimated at $100,000 per night.

