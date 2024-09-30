6 scenic fall drives where you can get your foliage fix this year

By Forrest Brown, CNN

(CNN) — The annual rituals of autumn – shoulder season vacations, weekend football games, the unpacking of sweaters, the pumpkin spice tsunami – are upon us. And then there’s perhaps the best of them all: the scenic fall drive.

Timing is everything when setting up the perfect fall drive.

If you want to increase your chances of seeing the leaves in their various colorful shades, check out this US foliage predictor map. Just remember peak leaf-viewing time might also mean peak traffic time. Plan accordingly, especially for weekends.

As for where to go, here are six route suggestions for 2024 scattered around the United States. And whether the leaves disappoint or dazzle, we’ve included plenty of other things to see and do when you pull the car over.

Ozark Run Scenic Byway, Missouri

This 80-mile (130-kilometer) drive through prime Ozark Mountain terrain got its official designation as a scenic byway in 2023. It’s already a source of pride in the Show Me State.

The byway “is where you’ll find some of our most beautiful natural landscapes – clear, spring-fed rivers, rocky bluffs, dense forest,” said Katie Blake, public relations specialist with Visit Missouri, in an email. “Along the way you’ll run across charming small towns and one of the state’s most magnificent state parks, Elephant Rocks State Park.” There, people can find giant boulders more than a billion years old.

“We’ve luckily had a decent amount of rain this summer, so we’re hoping it’ll be particularly colorful,” Blake said. Check with the Missouri Department of Conservation for updates.

Because of the rugged land, most major highways skipped the area. That’s a peaceful bonus for folks who want a leisurely trip in a somewhat isolated area.

Along the route or nearby:

• Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia has more than 600 varieties of old-fashioned candies sold in a building dating back to 1909.

• Mark Twain National Forest offers everything from hiking and horseback riding to kayaking and camping.

• Bonne Terre Mine is a former underground mine that has since been filled with water where you can take pontoon tours and certified divers can scuba dive.

• Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is for Civil War history buffs.

Find out more about the Ozark Run Scenic Byway here.

Lake Champlain Byway, Vermont

Little Vermont is a big deal in New England and beyond when it comes to scenic fall drives. And one way to take in the visual feast is on the 184-mile (297-kilometer) Lake Champlain Byway.

It “provides beautiful views of America’s sixth-largest lake, Lake Champlain, as well as of Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondack Mountains,” said Dan Albrecht, chair of Lake Champlain Byway Council, in an email.

With the right timing, you might glimpse the state’s maple and beech trees’ vibrant colors reflecting in the lake’s clear waters. To that end, Albrecht suggested visiting Vermont’s fall foliage tracker and using New England 511 to check on road and driving conditions.

Along the route or nearby:

• Vermont’s largest city, Burlington, offers a hip vibe, farm-to-table dining and quaint places to spend the night.

• The college town of Middlebury and Vergennes, the state’s first city, are the very definition of small-town New England charm.

• The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington is for science and nature lovers.

• Grand Isle State Park, on an island of the same name in Lake Champlain, is a popular camping site. And farther south is Button Bay State Park, named for button-like formations along the shoreline.

Find out more about Lake Champlain Byway here.

Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway, South Dakota

You’re in for a real treat – and some driving thrills – if you can make it to this achingly gorgeous, 70-mile (113-kilometer) byway in southwestern South Dakota.

“A masterpiece of artistic engineering, this byway includes spiraling bridges, hairpin curves, granite tunnels and awe-inspiring views,” said Katlyn Svendsen, global public relations director for Travel South Dakota, in an email.

“The Iron Mountain Road section … leads you around impressive wooden ‘pigtail’ bridges. Several tunnels carved through the granite mountain not only provide a transportation passage, but artistically frame the four faces on Mount Rushmore in the distance.”

Svendsen said fall 2024 “would be a fantastic time of year to visit. … You’ll find splashes of red, yellow and orange against the deep green evergreens and pines.” As you ride, watch for mountain goats, deer and chipmunks.

Along the route or nearby:

• Custer State Park is home to almost 1,400 bison. There’s also plenty of biking and hiking in this Black Hills wonder. And don’t miss the alluring Sylvan Lake within the park.

• The Black Elk Wilderness is popular with climbers, hikers and horseback riders.

• The Crazy Horse Memorial is a private mountain monument still under construction but open to visitors. It will depict the Lakota leader Crazy Horse.

Find out more about Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway here.

Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the state “has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation.” That leaves a lot of options in a large state. Where to start?

“The Laurel Highlands region is annually ranked among the nation’s best destinations for fall foliage, and this 68-mile-long drive shows why,” said Eric Knopsnyder, director of public relations for GO Laurel Highlands, in an email.

“It features a diverse collection of deciduous trees that line mountain ridges and plunging river valleys, some of America’s favorite small towns and a UNESCO World Heritage Site [Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1935 house Fallingwater],” he said.

The second week of October is generally the peak for fall foliage, Visit Pennsylvania told CNN Travel, but “changes in elevation and weather patterns mean that any trip from mid-September through the end of October should be a scenic one. “

Along the route or nearby:

• The small town of Ligonier is known for its Christmas atmosphere but is a nice visit year-round.

• Pletcher’s Farm Market offers a photo op with the “Great Pumpkin” – this year’s weighs 1,951 pounds (885 kilograms) – and the chance to pick a pumpkin in just about any size or color.

• Baughman Rock Overlook is a popular vantage point for leaf peepers.

• Tired of driving? Put your legs to work on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.

Find out more about Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway here.

Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway, California

While California’s Pacific shoreline is divine, for autumn, let’s turn eastward and inland.

“A road trip across California’s Eastern Sierra showcases the diverse landscapes and stunning natural vistas that make California the world’s ultimate road trip destination,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, in an email.

“As travelers journey south along Highway 395, they are greeted with unforgettable wonders including alpine lakes surrounded by vibrant fall colors and captivating geological formations,” Beteta said.

The byway is roughly 240 miles (385 kilometers) from Topaz to Little Lake, according to Visit California calculations, and it suggests detouring east to Death Valley National Park while you’re nearby. “From autumn into spring Death Valley is inviting to explore. Come here to hike through colorful canyons and to see such landmarks as Badwater Basin – at 282 feet below sea level, it’s the lowest point in North America.”

Check out California fall color forecasts on this map, updated every Friday.

Along the route or nearby:

• Bodie State Historic Park offers a look at a genuine California gold-mining ghost town.

• Hot Creek Geologic Site contains dozens of natural hot springs bubbling up within the rocky walls of a river.

• At 14,497 feet (4,419 meters), Mount Whitney is considered one of the most picturesque places in the Eastern Sierras.

• Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is home to the oldest trees in the world, bristlecone pines. Some of these living trees are more than 4,000 years old.

Find out more about the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway (US Highway 395) here.

Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina and Virginia

This long and winding beauty threads its way through the Blue Ridge Mountains of two states. It starts in Virginia and continues southwest into North Carolina, and the total length is 469 miles (755 kilometers).

The parkway is free and open 24 hours a day unless parts of it are closed by weather, landslides, construction or other issues. The drive is free of commercial clutter – no billboards and businesses in sight.

You don’t have to tackle the whole thing unless you want a really big trip; just pick out a portion and drive that.

Along the route and nearby:

• In Virginia, the automotive and travel club AAA suggests that you pull off and enjoy Mabry Mill at milepost 176, where Ed Mabry and his wife, Lizzy, ground corn and sawed lumber for three decades. Also check out the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213.

• In North Carolina, see what life was like for the Cherokee at Oconaluftee Indian Village at milepost 469.1.

• Also in North Carolina, explore the tallest peak east of the Mississippi at Mount Mitchell State Park or check out Biltmore Estate, which looks regal in autumn.

• Malaprop’s Bookstore is a must-see for bibliophiles staying in Asheville.

Find out more about the Blue Ridge Parkway here.

