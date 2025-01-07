Missing hiker found alive after 13-day search of Australian national park

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — A 23-year-old hiker whose disappearance sparked a nearly two-week-long land and air search of dense Australian wilderness has been found alive, authorities said Wednesday.

Hadi Nazari was last seen by friends on December 26 as he walked down a trail to take photos in Kosciuszko National Park, south of Sydney in the state of New South Wales.

When he failed to return to their campsite, his friends notified police who began an intensive search involving 300 people from multiple rescue agencies, NSW Police said in a statement.

In the end, Nazari wasn’t found by searchers but by a group of hikers near a trail – about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the search command post – at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

“My understanding is that there was a group of hikers in the area,” Riverina Police District Commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet told reporters. “He called out to them and disclosed who he was, and [said] that he’d been lost in the bush.”

Video released by the NSW Rural Fire Service showed Nazari with the hikers as he waited for rescuers to airlift him out.

He was later winched into a helicopter and transported to the command post, where he was examined by paramedics.

Spliet said Nazari seemed to be “in really good health.” Nazari told rescuers he had found two granola bars at an abandoned hut, but “that’s pretty much all that he’s had to consume over the last two weeks,” Spliet said.

“He’s been reunited with his family, who are very, very happy to have him back,” he said.

Nazari’s family told CNN affiliate 9 News that it was the “happiest day of our lives.”

“We talked to him… He is ok… He is fine,” his family said, according to the network.

Signs of Nazari were found during the search last week, including garbage and his hiking poles. Then on Sunday, a campfire, lighter and a camera thought to belong to the missing hiker suggested he could be close by.

Kosciuszko National Park covers an area of 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) in New South Wales. It’s popular with hikers for its challenging trails and stunning scenery.

In the last two weeks, summer temperatures have created sweltering conditions, but searchers had been reassured by the presence of water in the area where Nazari vanished.

NSW Riverina Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot thanked emergency services for their efforts.

“This is an incredible outcome – after 13 long days he has been located. We want to thank our emergency services partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public for their assistance,” he said.

“We never gave up hope of finding him.”

