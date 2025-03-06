Paris Fashion Week brought out big stars — here’s what they wore

By Kati Chitrakorn, CNN

(CNN) — The Fall-Winter 2025 edition of Paris Fashion Week is underway, with infectious energy and eye-catching looks seen both on and off the runways.

At the nine-day event, running until March 11, high-wattage shows staged by the world’s biggest brands, such as Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton, are expected to draw some of pop culture’s biggest celebrities (and their stylists) — several of whom are keeping their eyes peeled for their next red carpet outfit.

For other famous faces, it marks an opportunity to mingle with their peers. From actors Keira Knightley and Michelle Yeoh to models Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid, many were spotted flocking to a lit-up Louvre after hours on Tuesday for the first “Grand Dîner du Louvre” gala, to fete the museum’s first fashion-focused exhibition.

Some stars arrived fresh off awards season: Doja Cat took a front row seat at Balmain after taking part in a James Bond tribute performance at the Oscars in Los Angeles over the weekend. Others showed up to support their designer friends — see ’90s icons Cameron Diaz and Kate Moss clocking in for Stella McCartney’s office-inspired show on Wednesday.

Plenty of K-pop stars are also expected throughout the week: Blackpink’s Jisoo was already spotted at Dior, for whom she has been the global face since 2021. Fellow band members Rosé, Jennie and Lisa may make similar appearances at Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, where they are global ambassadors, respectively.

See a selection of celebrity attendees’ looks below, with more updates to follow throughout the week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.