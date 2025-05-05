After a week of delays, travelers at Newark Airport brace for more

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — Travelers flying in and out of New Jersey are facing delays again today at Newark Liberty International Airport, which has been plagued for more than a week by an air traffic control staffing shortage.

The 14th busiest airport in the country is heading into its eighth day of delays, as low cloud cover makes matter worse.

By Monday morning, more than 130 flights into or out of the airport were canceled, with more than 200 flights delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief ground stop at Newark Airport early Monday morning due to low cloud cover, which has since been lifted, but the agency is still forecasting nearly four-hour delays for inbound flights.

The FAA has indicated it expects more delays at the airport Monday due to air traffic control staffing issues.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday he directed the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General to look into the issues at Newark before they extend across the nation.

“The chaos at Newark could very well be a harbinger if issues like these aren’t fixed, and if the FAA can’t get real solutions off the ground,” Schumer said.

About 225 flights into or out of Newark Airport were canceled over the weekend, with more than 950 flights delayed, according to FlightAware.

Multiple factors have come together to create a nightmare travel week at the airport, including an air traffic controller shortage, a walk-off by air traffic controllers last week, runway closures and outdated equipment.

Many of the affected flights have been through United Airlines, whose CEO Scott Kirby addressed the challenges in a statement Friday.

The control facility responsible for traffic at Newark has been “chronically understaffed for years,” Kirby said.

That’s compounded by a nationwide air traffic controller staffing shortage, and a walkout by over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark Airport, he noted.

Kirby also said technology used by FAA air traffic controllers to manage planes coming in and out of Newark failed on multiple occasions last week, resulting in delays and cancelations that left thousands of customers with disrupted travel plans.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Friday the outdated air traffic control system used by the airport contributed to the delays, pledging to implement a new system – one that could take three to four years to get working.

