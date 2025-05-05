The REAL ID deadline is nearly here. Here’s what TSA wants you to know

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Your domestic air travel could be delayed if you don’t have an accepted form of identification at TSA checkpoints come Wednesday, the deadline for “REAL ID.”

After years of pushing it back, the Department of Homeland Security is set to enforce the May 7 deadline. The REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government enhance security standards for identification.

Travelers have been scrambling to get their licenses changed to avoid disruptions in domestic travel plans this summer and into the holiday months. Passports are still an acceptable form of identification for both domestic and international air travel, and non REAL ID compliant licenses are still valid for driving and other identification purposes outside of the federal requirements.

While the May 7 date seems to have set off a mad dash for documentation, “leading up to the deadline, TSA has been engaging heavily with states, airlines, airports, Congress, and the travel industry to encourage compliance among travelers,” a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told CNN.

“TSA resumed the ‘Be Your REAL ID Self’ national public advertising campaign in July 2024. We are committed to continue engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025.”

CNN asked the agency more about the changes, and here’s what TSA said, along with some additional context for travelers:

What is a REAL ID and when is the deadline to have it?

TSA: Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards. These purposes are: Accessing certain federal facilities; boarding federally-regulated commercial aircraft; and entering nuclear power plants. Enforcement begins on May 7, 2025.

Context: The deadline has been repeatedly pushed back. Each state, the District of Columbia and five US territories are issuing REAL ID-compliant IDs. However, documentation requirements vary somewhat from place to place and some states have issued REAL IDs at much faster rates than others

If I show up at the airport after May 7 and I don’t have a REAL ID, can I still fly?

TSA: Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening.

Context: “Appropriate flexibility” is allowed in enforcing the card-based REAL ID regulations, which could include an “initial phase during which warning notices are issued,” according to the rule published in the Federal Register.

How can I tell if I have a REAL ID?

TSA: REAL ID-compliant credentials are marked with a star at the top of the card. Contact your state (department of motor vehicle services) for more information on how to ensure your ID is REAL ID-compliant. A few states have a unique way of displaying the star (i.e., California has a golden bear on the front of the license, with a star on the bear.)

Context: Examples of REAL IDs are pictured on the Department of Homeland Security’s frequently asked questions page.

Will my passport always serve as a usable alternative?

TSA: Yes.

Context: Passports aren’t the only acceptable alternative. A full list of identification accepted at US airport security checkpoints is listed on TSA’s website. Travelers will still need passports for international travel.

What’s wrong with my old ID? Why can’t I just use that?

TSA: REAL ID seeks to improve the security and identity assurance of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. This includes incorporating anti-counterfeiting technology, preventing insider fraud, and using documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who he or she claims to be. Every state has a more secure driver’s license today than before the passage of the Act.

Context: The new IDs adhere to a national set of standards aimed at making identity documents more secure and consistent. “Each jurisdiction continues to issue its own unique license, maintains its own records, and controls who gets access to those records and under what circumstances,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Isn’t it my right to fly? How can this be enforced?

TSA: TSA will begin full enforcement of the REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, 2025, as directed by Congress and the American people. This is federal law, and this Administration will fully enforce the law.

Why does the required documentation and the cost of REAL ID vary from state to state?

TSA: At a minimum, individuals seeking a REAL ID must provide documentation showing: 1) full legal name; 2) date of birth; 3) social security number; 4) two proofs of address of principal residence; and 5) lawful status. States may impose additional requirements, so check with your state’s driver’s licensing agency website, before visiting them in person, for additional guidance and assistance.

Context: Each state, district and territory has its own system for issuing REAL IDs, with varying documentation requirements and fees. For example, a first time REAL ID or renewal in Washington, DC, costs $47. Pennsylvania charges a one-time $30 REAL ID fee and a $39.50 fee for drivers seeking a renewal, for a total of $69.50 to renew your ID. Check with your state’s department of motor vehicles to ensure you present the correct documentation for acquiring a REAL ID where you live.

Is May 7 my last day to get a REAL ID?

TSA: No — and we encourage everyone to look ahead to their summer and holiday travel plans to ensure they have a plan for providing an acceptable ID whenever they choose to travel going forward.

Context: A valid passport will also work for domestic travel. Non REAL ID-compliant licenses are still valid for driving and other identification purposes outside of the federal requirements.

