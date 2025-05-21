The top 10 US beaches for 2025, according to ‘Dr. Beach’

By Jeanne Bonner, CNN

(CNN) — If you’ve visited Cooper’s Beach in Southampton on the eastern end of Long Island and concluded it’s the best beach around, you’re right.

Because according to Dr. Beach, it’s the No. 1 beach in the US.

The beach’s large sand dunes and pristine location put it over the top this year, according to Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist at Florida International University in Miami who’s gained the nickname Dr. Beach for his annual rankings.

The beach, located in the swanky Hamptons, ranked No. 2 last year, behind Hawaii’s Duke Kahanamoku Beach on Oahu.

“It’s a big, beautiful beach,” Leatherman told CNN in an interview.

In fact, the only problem with Cooper’s Beach is the traffic that sun worshippers will likely encounter in the crowded Long Island enclave — and the high cost of parking at the beach. But Dr. Beach recommends taking a free shuttle from downtown Southampton.

Leatherman, who has been evaluating beaches since 1991, has developed a 50-factor checklist for determining the most beautiful expanses of sand in the United States. Criteria include the presence of algae, the prevalence of rip tides and the cleanliness of the beach, plus air and water temperatures.

As in years past, Hawaii, New York and Florida dominated the list.

Hawaii snagged the next two spots on the 2025 list, with Wailea Beach on the island of Maui coming in second, and Kauai’s Poipu Beach ranking third. Kaunaoa on the island of Hawaii and Lanikai Beach on Oahu made the list farther down.

Florida landed two spots on the list with the Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Naples at No. 4 and St. Andrews State Park in Panama City at No. 7.

Leatherman points to the “white sand beaches and crystal-clear Gulf waters” at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park. He’s also fond of the wildlife you can find there, including ospreys and manatees.

Another perennial favorite that made the list again this year is Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. In his write-up, Leatherman says, “The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay.”

Don’t see your favorite beach on the list? Erosion, pollution or damage from hurricanes could be the reason why.

For example, Coronado Beach in San Diego ranked No. 10 last year but didn’t make the list in 2025. Leatherman cited pollution in the nearby Tijuana River as the main factor.

“It’s hosted kings and queens … but now Coronado is too polluted to go in the water,” he told CNN.

California in fact didn’t land a single beach on the list this year.

Other beaches didn’t make the cut because the water, while clean, isn’t clear, a quality that’s prized by beach aficionados. Such is the case for some of Georgia’s beaches. In fact, Leatherman seeks out beaches where the water is “aqua blue.”

Meanwhile, cold water temps are to blame for some of Maine’s most beautiful beaches failing to break the top 10.

“Water temperature is very important,” Leatherman said.

Top 10 US beaches for 2025

1. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

2. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

3. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

4. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, Florida

5. Main Beach, East Hampton, New York

6. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

7. St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Florida

8. Kaunaoa, Big Island, Hawaii

9. Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

