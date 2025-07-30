More than two dozen passengers taken to hospital after turbulence forces Delta flight to make emergency landing

By Matt Rehbein, Hanna Park

(CNN) — Twenty five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to hospital Wednesday after “significant turbulence” forced a plane traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis, the airline said in a statement.

Delta said flight DL56 landed safely at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and was met by medical teams upon arrival.

Twenty-five onboard the flight were taken to area hospitals “for evaluation and care,” Delta said in its statement.

The plane landed around 7:25 p.m. local time, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN, confirming the flight was diverted “due to reported in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board.”

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport Fire Department and paramedics met the plane at the gate and provided “initial medical attention to passengers in need,” before some were taken to hospitals, the airport spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved,” Delta said.

CNN has reached out to Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.