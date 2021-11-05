Kristen Stewart to receive Spotlight Award at 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards
Kristen Stewart will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress for her role in the film Spencer at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The Palm Springs International Film Festival is returning for the 33rd year in 2022. Friday morning, organizers made the first announcement of the award winners.
Stewart is being honored for her performance in the role of Diana, Princess of Wales.
“It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in a statement to News Channel 3. “She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana's mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth. For this career-best performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Kristen Stewart.”
Previous recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actress include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn. Festival organizers note that all seven of these actresses also received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored.
The Palm Springs International Film Awards will be held on January 6, 2022. The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs through January 17 of next year. COVID safety protocols will be in place for the events.
Organizers shared this information regarding Stewart's career.
In 2015, Stewart became the first American actress to be awarded a Cesar Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Olivier Assayas’ Clouds of Sils Maria, in which she starred alongside Juliette Binoche. She received several other accolades for Clouds of Sils Maria including the Best Supporting Actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics, among numerous others. In January 2017, Kristen made her directorial debut with Come Swim which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Stewart was introduced to worldwide audiences in 2002 with her gripping performance alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room and notable roles in films like Sean Penn’s Into The Wild. Her star took a huge rise when she starred as Bella Swan in the hit franchise The Twilight Saga, a five-motion-picture series that has grossed over $3.3 billion. Stewart also starred in Universal’s box office winner Snow White and The Huntsman and in Walter Salles’ screen adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. Stewart recently wrapped production on David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future opposite Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. Stewart can be seen as the title character, Jean Seberg, in Amazon Studios Seberg and starred in Hulu’s romantic comedy Happiest Season.Palm Springs International Film Society
