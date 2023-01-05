Live Coverage: Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is tonight! News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans will be live on the red carpet starting at 4:00 p.m.

Tune in for interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. You can watch our coverage of the red carpet on the player below:

The Awards Gala starts at 7:00 p.m.

You watch the entire gala in the player below:

List of honorees and presenters in show order:

Danielle Deadwyler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress - TILL Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry



Brendan Fraser - Spotlight Award, Actor - THE WHALE Presenter - Hong Chau



Sarah Polley - Director of the Year Award - WOMEN TALKING Presenter - Eric Idle



Austin Butler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor - ELVIS Presenter - Baz Luhrmann



Michelle Yeoh - International Star Award, Actress - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Presenter - Stephanie Hsu



Colin Farrell - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Presenter -Sam Rockwell



Cate Blanchett - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress - TÁR Presenter - Jamie Lee Curtis



Bill Nighy - International Star Award, Actor - LIVING Presenter - Kazuo Ishiguro



Viola Davis - Chairman’s Award - THE WOMAN KING Presenter - Cate Blanchett

