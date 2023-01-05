Live Coverage: Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala
The Palm Springs International Film Awards is tonight! News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans will be live on the red carpet starting at 4:00 p.m.
Tune in for interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. You can watch our coverage of the red carpet on the player below:
The Awards Gala starts at 7:00 p.m.
You watch the entire gala in the player below:
List of honorees and presenters in show order:
- Danielle Deadwyler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress - TILL
- Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry
- Brendan Fraser - Spotlight Award, Actor - THE WHALE
- Presenter - Hong Chau
- Sarah Polley - Director of the Year Award - WOMEN TALKING
- Presenter - Eric Idle
- Austin Butler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor - ELVIS
- Presenter - Baz Luhrmann
- Michelle Yeoh - International Star Award, Actress - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
- Presenter - Stephanie Hsu
- Colin Farrell - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
- Presenter -Sam Rockwell
- Cate Blanchett - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress - TÁR
- Presenter - Jamie Lee Curtis
- Bill Nighy - International Star Award, Actor - LIVING
- Presenter - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Viola Davis - Chairman’s Award - THE WOMAN KING
- Presenter - Cate Blanchett
- Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg - Vanguard Award - THE FABELMANS
- Presenter - Sally Field