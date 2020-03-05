A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

State governments are working to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the illness will likely see the number of known cases increase.

There were at least 205 cases in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, with at least 70 cases and 10 deaths in Washington state alone. That national figure includes 156 people diagnosed through the US public health system, and 49 people repatriated to the US (46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and three from China).

Still, officials insist that even as the number of cases continues to climb, there is no need to panic.

“The risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low, according to all of the experts that we are working with across the government,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a Tuesday news conference.

Tennessee announced its first case Thursday. New Jersey and Texas announced cases Wednesday.

Here are the reported cases in each state, not including the 49 people who were repatriated.

Washington state: 44

Ten people have died in Washington state — at least six of whom lived at a long-term nursing facility in a suburb of Seattle.

Nine of the deaths and 51 of these cases are in King County, 18 are in Snohomish County, and one case is in Grant County, John Wiesman, the state’s secretary of health, announced at a news conference.

The Lake Washington Institute of Technology also said a faculty member who had been in self-quarantine has tested positive. The college said it would be closed until Monday.

California: 36

California’s number of cases rose to at least 36 on Thursday, according to health officials.

Wednesday, the state reported its first death: a Placer County resident who officials said probably contracted the virus on a February cruise between San Francisco and Mexico.

Many of the state’s cases were travel-related, and at least four were from an unknown origin, the California Department of Public Health said earlier this week.

The country’s first case of unknown origin was a patient admitted to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento in February who was tested days later as they didn’t fit existing CDC testing guidelines.

New York: 22

There are 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a news conference Thursday afternoon. Eleven cases were confirmed overnight, he said.

Eight of the new cases were connected to an attorney from Westchester, he said, adding that two of the cases are from New York City and one is from Long Island.

The New York City and Long Island patients are hospitalized.

Cuomo has said officials are investigating the man’s travel.

Illinois: 5

The state’s fifth case was confirmed Thursday to be a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport after traveling to Italy, a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health says. The patient “acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation,” according to the statement.

A woman in her 70s was identified as the fourth coronavirus case in Illinois. The patient is also the spouse of the state’s third case, a man in his 70s, the health agencies said.

The state’s previous two cases have both fully recovered.

Florida: 4

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday a new case involves a Santa Rosa County elderly resident who had underlying health conditions. That elderly resident had been traveling internationally, according to DeSantis.

Earlier, two people tested positive in Florida, the governor said, citing the CDC, and the state’s department of health announced yet another case was presumptive positive.

Oregon: 3

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release said Tuesday.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a presumptive case of community transmission.

Arizona: 2

One patient identified to have coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” state Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said Monday.

In Maricopa County, authorities said a man in his 20s has presumptively tested positive. He “is a known contact of a presumed positive case outside of Arizona,” and he is recovering at home, health officials said in a news release.

Georgia: 2

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday night the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus, saying both patients are residents of the same household in Fulton County, the state’s most populous county.

One of the two returned from Milan, Italy, through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, state officials said.

The patients were in isolation “with minimal symptoms” and were never hospitalized, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a news conference.

Massachusetts: 2

Officials have announced the second case in Massachusetts, a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

The woman did not show any symptoms, a news release from the state’s Department of Public Health said.

The patient is the state’s first presumptive positive case — yet to be confirmed by the CDC. In January, Massachusetts confirmed a man in his 20s living in Boston was carrying the virus.

The man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical help after his return, the department said. He remained in isolation while he was recovering.

New Hampshire: 2

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was an individual who had traveled to Italy recently, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

The second person had contact with the first, officials said. Both are now in home isolation.

Nevada: 1

A Clark County resident is the first “presumed positive” coronavirus case in Nevada, the Southern Nevada Health District announced in a statement.

The patient, a man in his 50s, told health officials he recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, the statement said.

North Carolina: 1

A North Carolina person tested presumptive positive for the virus after visiting a Washington state facility with a coronavirus outbreak, officials said Tuesday.

The Wake County resident is in isolation at home, a news release from the North Carolina governor’s office said.

Rhode Island: 2

Rhode Island reported its first two presumptive positive cases from a group that had traveled on a school trip to Italy in mid-February. A third person was being tested, the State of Rhode Island Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The first two presumptive positive cases are a man in his 40s and a teenager, the department said. The person being tested is in her 30s.

All three were on the school trip, the department said, adding it was monitoring all 38 people who went.

New Jersey: 1

A man in his 30s is thought to be the state’s first presumptive positive case, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Murphy. The man has been hospitalized in Bergen County since March 3.

Tennessee: 1

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Tennessee is an adult male resident from Williamson County, state Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news conference Thursday.

Piercey said the infected male has a recent history of out-of-state travel and had just returned home in the past four to five days. It is unclear what his travel itinerary was. The patient is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Texas: 1

Texas has its first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Fort Bend County near Houston.

Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter with the Fort Bend health department says the patient is a man in his 70s who recently became ill after traveling abroad and is now hospitalized.

Wisconsin: 1

Wisconsin reported its only case of the coronavirus in early February. The patient was an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

That person was isolated and doing well and the risk to the public was low, the department said.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of cases from individuals repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.