A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

State governments are working to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the illness will likely see the number of known cases increase.

There were at least 265 cases and 14 deaths in the United States as of Friday afternoon, with at least 79 cases and 13 deaths in Washington state alone. That national figure includes 216 people diagnosed through the US public health system, and 49 people repatriated to the US (46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and three from China).

Here are the reported cases in each state, not including the 49 people who were repatriated.

Washington state: 79 (including 13 deaths)

Jeff Tomlin, the CEO of Evergreen Health, told CNN that 11 patients at Evergreen’s medical center outside Seattle have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Besides these 11, county health officials have identified two individuals who died in other locations — a female in her 80s who died at home and a man in his 50s who died at the Harborview Medical Center.

Of the state’s coronavirus cases, 58 were in King County, 19 were in Snohomish County, one case was in Grant County and one case was in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health website.

California: 53 (including 1 death)

Three of those infected are in Contra Costa County and include two people who were on a previous sailing of the Grand Princess cruise ship, the county health services announced Friday. The third patient had close contact with a patient in another jurisdiction.

Yolo County Health is reporting its first case — an older woman with underlying health conditions.

The state reported its first death March 4: a Placer County resident who officials said probably contracted the virus on a Grand Princess cruise from February 11 and 21 from San Francisco to Mexico.

New York: 33

There are 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said March 6.

Some of the cases were connected to an attorney from Westchester County, Cuomo said, including the attorney, his wife, son, daughter and neighbor.

Massachusetts: 8

Eight people have tested positive in Massachusetts as of March 6, state officials said.

Among them: A woman in her 60s who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled to northern Italy, officials said March 5.

Another case announced in March was a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

Illinois: 5

The state’s fifth case was a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport after traveling to Italy, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health said March 5.

The patient “acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation,” according to the statement.

The state’s previous two patients have fully recovered.

Texas: 6

Four cases were reported in Harris County on March 5, and one was reported in Fort Bend County on March 4. All five people were “among a group that traveled overseas together,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said March 6.

Florida: 4

One case involves a Santa Rosa County elderly resident who had underlying health conditions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said March 5. That elderly resident had been traveling internationally, DeSantis said.

Earlier, two people tested positive in Florida, the governor said, citing the CDC, and another case was presumptive positive, the state’s department of health announced.

Georgia: 3

The state’s third case was a 46-year-old Floyd County woman who tested positive on March 5, the state health department said. The woman had arrived with symptoms at a Rome, Georgia, hospital on February 29, but she was treated and released without being tested for coronavirus because she didn’t meet testing criteria at the time, the department said.

She returned to the same hospital March 3 after symptoms worsened, and she was admitted and placed in isolation.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus on March 2.

Maryland: 3

Three people in Montgomery County tested positive, Gov. Larry Hogan said March 5.

The patients were a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. The three were on the same group trip overseas in late February, officials said, without specifying where they traveled.

Oregon: 3

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release on March 3 said.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a presumptive case of community transmission.

Arizona: 3

The state’s third patient is a female in her 40s from Pinal County who is currently hospitalized in Maricopa County, said Dr. Cara Christ, the state’s health services director, at a press conference provided to CNN by affiliate KPHO/ KTVK

One patient with coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” she said March 2.

Colorado: 2

The state announced two cases March 5. One, a man in his 30s, was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County who had close contact to a coronavirus patient outside the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health said.

A second patient was an elderly woman who had returned to Douglas County from travel abroad, the governor’s office said.

New Hampshire: 2

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was a person who had traveled to Italy recently, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said March 2.

The second person had contact with the first, officials said. Both were in home isolation.

New Jersey: 2

A second case — a person near Englewood — was announced by state health officials March 5.

The first case, a man in his 30s, was announced by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office March 4. The man was hospitalized in Bergen County starting March 3.

North Carolina: 2

A Chatham County man tested positive after traveling in Italy in late February, the state’s health department said March 6. That person was sick in Italy and flew back to the United States after his fever resolved.

He was tested after Georgia health officials, investigating a positive case there, notified North Carolina officials that he had been in contact with the Georgia resident, health officials said.

A Wake County resident tested positive for the virus after visiting a Washington state facility with a coronavirus outbreak, officials said March 3.

Pennsylvania: 2

Two cases were announced March 6.

One was an adult in Wayne County who’d traveled to a country where coronavirus was present, Gov. Tom Wolf said. That person was in isolation at home.

The other patient was an adult in Delaware County and also was in isolation at home. That person had recently traveled to a place in the United States where the virus was present, Wolf said.

Rhode Island: 2

Two people from a group that had traveled on a school trip to Italy in mid-February tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department said March 1.

They were a man in his 40s and a teenager, the health department said. Both were on the school trip, and health officials were monitoring the 38 people who went.

Indiana: 1

A Marion County resident who recently traveled to Boston tested positive, Gov. Eric Holcomb said March 6. The patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis, said Dr. Kris Box, the state’s health commissioner.

Nevada: 1

A Clark County resident tested positive for coronavirus, the Southern Nevada Health District said March 5.

The patient, a man in his 50s, told health officials he recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, the district said.

Tennessee: 1

A Williamson County man tested positive, the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said March 5.

The man has a recent history of out-of-state travel and had just returned home in the past four to five days, Piercey said. His travel itinerary was unclear. The patient was isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Wisconsin: 1

An adult with a history of travel to Beijing tested positive, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said February 5.

That person was isolated and doing well, the department said.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of cases from people repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.