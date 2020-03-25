A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 61,372 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 846 people have died, including 285 in New York, 123 in Washington state and 65 in Louisiana.

CNN’s tallies are based on totals reported by states, US territories and the District of Columbia. As a result, they won’t always match numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC updates its tallies only on weekdays, and those counts end at 4 p.m. ET the day before reporting. CDC officials said the most recent numbers will come from the states.

Those in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 283

Alaska: 42 (including one death)

Arizona: 401 (including six deaths)

Arkansas: 236 (including two deaths)

California: 2,102 (including 40 deaths)

Colorado: 912 (including 11 deaths)

Connecticut: 618 (including 12 deaths)

Delaware: 115

District of Columbia: 183 (including two deaths)

Florida: 1,676 (including 21 deaths)

Georgia: 1,247 (including 40 deaths)

Guam: 37 (including one death)

Hawaii: 90 (including one death)

Idaho: 73

Illinois: 1,535 (including 16 deaths)

Indiana: 477 (including 14 deaths)

Iowa: 145 (including one death)

Kansas: 98 (including two deaths)

Kentucky: 163 (including four deaths)

Louisiana: 1,795 (including 65 deaths)

Maine: 142

Maryland: 423 (including four deaths)

Massachusetts: 1,159 (including 11 deaths)

Michigan: 1,791 (including 24 deaths)

Minnesota: 287 (including one death)

Mississippi: 377 (including two deaths)

Missouri: 255 (including five deaths)

Montana: 53

Nebraska: 64

Nevada: 321 (including six deaths)

New Hampshire: 108 (including one death)

New Jersey: 4,402 (including 62 deaths)

New Mexico: 100

New York: 30,811 (including 285 deaths)

North Carolina: 504 (two deaths)

North Dakota: 39

Ohio: 704 (including 10 deaths)

Oklahoma: 164 (including five deaths)

Oregon: 209 (including eight deaths)

Pennsylvania: 1,127 (including 11 deaths)

Puerto Rico: 51 (including two deaths)

Rhode Island: 124

South Carolina: 342 (including seven deaths)

South Dakota: 41 (including one death)

Tennessee: 667 (including two deaths)

Texas: 974 (including 12 deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 17

Utah: 298 (including one death)

Vermont: 123 (including eight deaths)

Virginia: 391 (including nine deaths)

Washington: 2,469 (including 123 deaths)

West Virginia: 39

Wisconsin: 457 (including five deaths)

Wyoming: 41

Repatriated cases: 70

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.