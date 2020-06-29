Nearly 60,000 lbs. of chicken nuggets being recalled because they may contain a rubber material

Health

Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling about 59,800 pound of chicken breast nuggets because they may be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” officials said.

The Department of Agriculture announced the recall Sunday.



The product being recalled:

4-lb. plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS”

They have a best-by date of May 6, 2021

They also have a lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package

The cases have lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box

The products also have “P-20728” printed on the packages

The reason for the recall: The Waco, Texas-based company received a complaint from a customer about rubber pieces in the product. The statement says there has not been a confirmed report of any health reaction.

Where was it distributed: To retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

What consumers should do: Please throw away the producers or return them where you bought them. Anyone with questions should call (800) 321-1470.