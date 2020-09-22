Riverside County gyms and fitness centers cleared to reopen at reduced capacity under red tier

California

Health clubs and fitness centers in Riverside County are now cleared to reopen indoor workout areas at reduced capacity.

The change is happening now that Riverside County has been cleared to move into the "red tier" under the state's color-coded system for individual counties, including restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Health clubs and fitness centers in the county are now allowed to operate at a maximum of 10 percent capacity.

