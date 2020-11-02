Voters who are sick or in quarantine with Covid-19 can still vote, CDC says. Here’s how to do it safely

Health

If you’re currently in isolation with Covid-19 or in quarantine because you’ve potentially been exposed, don’t fret — you can still exercise your constitutional right to vote.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that those in isolation or quarantine can safely cast their ballots in person by following the agency’s recommendations for polling locations and voters.

In other words, put on a mask, sanitize your hands, stay at least 6 feet away from others and go vote.

“CDC’s recommendations for isolating someone who has Covid-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with Covid-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote,” a CDC spokesperson wrote in an email to CNN on Monday.

Anyone who is infected with the virus or has been potentially exposed should take precautions to protect poll workers and other voters, as should everyone who is voting in person, according to the CDC.

In addition to mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, those voters should also inform poll workers about their condition so they can get the necessary protective gear to safely assist them, the spokesperson added.

Polling locations should offer alternatives when possible for people with Covid-19, those with symptoms and those who have been exposed to minimize contact between poll workers and voters, according to CDC recommendations.

That could include a designated voting site for voters with symptoms, extended hours or curbside voting. Poll workers who are assisting people who are sick or have been exposed should be equipped with gear including masks, face shields, gowns and gloves and be trained to use that equipment, the spokesperson added.

Iowa, Texas and Ohio are among the states offering curbside voting options on Election Day.