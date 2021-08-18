Rates of Covid-19 hospitalizations for children and adults under 50 reach their highest levels yet, CDC data shows

CNN – Health

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The pace of Covid-19 hospitalizations is surging across the US, with the rates for children and adults under 50 hitting their highest levels yet, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Every age group under 50 has surpassed its previous record of hospitalizations, which was in the first half of January. The biggest increase was in adults ages 30 to 39 and children under 18, both of which were more than 30% more than their previous peak, according to the CDC data.

The rate for all ages is still below the January high. But at the current pace — an average of more than 11,000 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 over the past week — the US might reach a record high within a month, the CDC said.

Those most at risk for experiencing severe illness and hospitalization are the unvaccinated, according to experts. Yet only 51% of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.

The alarming surge in cases, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, has been met with pleas from health experts and officials for more people to get vaccinated.

it has also spurred an often-acrimonious debate about mask mandates, especially in schools, as well as a growing realization that booster vaccine shots may be required to address waning efficacy.

New study shows the success of vaccinations

This success of vaccines was underscored by a new study showing that since the vaccines have been available, they have saved about 139,393 people from death.

“Our study suggests that without the vaccinations of early 2021, the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths in the US would have been nearly 1.2 times higher than their current level,” the researchers with the RAND Corporation and Indiana University wrote in the journal Health Affairs.

Vaccination progress has been inconsistent across the US.

In Mississippi, which was lagging, the rate of vaccinations has tripled from a month ago. But the current surge in cases is still outpacing the progress on vaccines, said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“This is going to pay dividends in a few weeks, but it’s not going to make a difference this week, or even next week,” Dobbs said.

In Texas, the Department of State Health Services said the state is battling “one of its worst fights” since the pandemic began.

“Hospital capacity concerns worsening. Fatalities are increasing faster,” the department said in a tweet.

Vaccinating children is a priority

In the current surge, health experts are particularly concerned about children going back to school — especially those who are too young to be vaccinated.

Currently, children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccines although clinical trials are ongoing.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said making them available to children was a high priority for the Biden administration, and that the US Food and Drug Administration will evaluate the data quickly once it is provided by the companies that make the vaccines.

“The timeline really depends on how quickly the companies are able to do the trials and get that data to the FDA,” Murthy said Wednesday.

In the past two weeks, vaccinations among adolescents have been on the rise, leading some experts to speculate that parents who were once hesitant to get their children vaccinated are now reconsidering their decisions after seeing more young people falling ill.

The impact of the surge in cases has been felt in school districts that have resumed in-person classes.

In Mississippi, there have been 20,334 students who have had to quarantine due to potential Covid-19 exposures between August 9-13, according to data from the state’s department of health.

The students in quarantine represent 4.6% of the total number of students in Mississippi schools, according to state enrollment figures.

And throughout Florida’s 15 largest school districts, at least 4,641 students and 1,547 employees have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a CNN analysis. Another 19,072 students and staff members have been quarantined or isolated due to Covid-19.

Florida officials have been at odds over precautions, with Gov. Ron DeSantis banning schools from mandating masks and many school leaders defying the order.

The Miami Dade County Public School Board voted Wednesday to implement a mask mandate without parental opt-outs, except with an excuse from a health care provider.

Boosters to be available from late September

US health officials released a joint statement Wednesday about providing booster vaccine doses in the fall, if authorized by the FDA and approved by the CDC.

But experts stressed that planning for boosters does not mean that vaccinated people are not protected enough for now.

Right now is “not the time to go out and get your booster now, but we are planning for late September to make sure that we always stay ahead of this virus,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Data is currently showing some waning protection against mild and moderate disease, Walensky said, and the boosters are meant to preempt the possible waning of protection against severe disease that other countries have seen.

The recent data deals primarily with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it would release more information soon on the question of boosting its one-shot vaccine.

National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins likened the waning protection to realizing it is time to start looking for a gas station when driving a car.

“It’s like the gas gauge is getting kind of low,” Collins said. “That’s kind of where it is with the people that got those first doses back in January. They’re not in a crisis right now, but it’s time to start making a plan.”

Collins said he was among the experts skeptical about the need to prepare for booster shots, but he was convinced by the latest data from the CDC and overseas.

“Putting all that together, those of us looking at this and trying not to wait until the last-minute sort of said let’s work on this over the course of the next month,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that it is not likely people will need a Covid-19 vaccine booster every eight months.

“I don’t think that’s going to be the case, because of the data we have now, of when we’ve done studies with boosters, the level of antibody that has been elevated by that third shot is extraordinary,” Fauci told NBC’s Lester Holt.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Andy Rose, Kay Jones, Lauren Mascarenhas, Mallory Simon, Elizabeth Stuart, Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.