Marijuana and hallucinogen use, binge drinking reached record highs among middle-aged adults, survey finds

(CNN) — Last year, more middle-aged adults were binge drinking, using marijuana or consuming hallucinogens than ever before, according to a new report. Cannabis use surged among young adults under 30, alongside historic rates of vaping, as well.

The new data comes from the University of Michigan’s Monitoring the Future panel study, which tracks substance use among adults between 19 and 60 years old. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the survey records data from a cohort of about 28,500 participants across the country each year.

According to the 2022 survey results, marijuana use was reported by around 44% of adults under 30, up from 28% a decade ago. More people also used marijuana daily than ever before, nearly doubling from 2012.

Cannabis use has also been spiking among adults ages 35 to 50; 28% used marijuana in 2022, up from 17% five years ago.

“Substance use is not limited to teens and young adults, and these data help us understand how people use drugs across the lifespan,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a news release. “Understanding these trends is a first step, and it is crucial that research continues to illuminate how substance use and related health impacts may change over time.”

Middle-aged adults also used hallucinogens such as LSD, MDMA, peyote and psilocybin at record rates. Five years ago, less than 1% used hallucinogens, compared with 4% in 2022. Still, 8% of adults under 30 used hallucinogens — double the rate of their older counterparts and a figure that has steadily climbed over the past few years.

Over 1 in 5 young adults each reported vaping marijuana and nicotine in 2022, the highest levels yet recorded. While vaping rates have remained about steady among middle-aged adults, the number of young adults who vape has grown over the past five years, with nicotine vaping nearly double the rate recorded 5 years ago.

Among young adults, however, alcohol use has steadily declined over the past decade. But that’s not been the case for adults between 35 and 50.

In the older group, binge drinking — consuming five or more drinks in a row — reached its highest levels yet. Nearly 30% of those participants reported binge drinking, reflecting a consistent increase in rates since 2012.

The study also found that the proportion of people who used cigarettes, most narcotics and sedatives has declined over the past 10 years.

“Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors,” said Dr. Megan Patrick, a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the study, in the news release. “It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond.”

