Covid-19 variant JN.1 is now the leading cause of infections in the US. Here’s what you need to know

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — The Omicron coronavirus subvariant JN.1 now makes up 44.2% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, CDC data estimates indicate that the quickly spreading variant is now causing almost half of infections nationwide, when just days ago it was estimated that JN.1 caused only around 20% of infections.

JN.1 makes up nearly 57% of new Covid-19 cases in the Northeast, according to the new CDC data. Earlier this week, the variant was already dominant in the region – causing about a third of new infections at the time.

Globally, JN.1 continues to be reported in multiple countries, and its prevalence has been rapidly increasing. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a “variant of interest” and evaluated the public health risk posed by JN.1 to currently be low at the global level.

Vaccine immunity is expected to remain “cross-reactive” to JN.1 – a descendent of the variant BA.2.86 – according to WHO, and therefore the spread of this variant is unlikely to cause major strain on public health systems.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.