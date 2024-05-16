Nearly 900,000 popular ‘immune support’ tea bags recalled due to possible pesticide contamination

By Carma Hassan, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly 900,000 tea bags by the organic tea brand Yogi are being recalled due to a detectable amount of pesticide on the product, according to an enforcement report posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The Echinacea Immune Support teabags are sold in stores across the country and were first recalled in March by parent company East West Tea. A full list of affected lot numbers is available in the report on the FDA’s site.

The Class III recall means using the product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the FDA.

Yogi has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.