Police Officials investigating deadly shooting in DHS

Police officials are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in Desert Hot Springs.

Police were sent just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night to the 13700 block of Hacienda Heights Dr. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Desert Hot Springs Police officials.

When deputies arrived the man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to call the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.