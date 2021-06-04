Congratulations to Mama’s House Palm Desert
Our June Coachella Valley Spotlight grant recipient is Mama's House Palm Desert, which provides housing for women in crisis pregnancies, as well as counseling services and better-parenting services for families. The home can house up to ten women, and plans are in place to enlarge the facility to accommodate up to twenty women in need. Counseling services are provided at the home, as well as at the Palm Desert offices for those women not in residence. Mama's House works with those affected by domestic violence, homelessness, and addiction issues to ensure the health of both mother and child. The facility works in conjunction with other county service organizations to help as many women and families as possible.
As the Spotlight recipient, Mama's House receives a $25,000 grant from the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, which will be used to renovate the current facility to better serve the clients. You can find out more at https://www.themamashouse.org/
Be sure to stay tuned to News Channel 3's "Eye on the Desert" throughout the month for coverage of our Coachella Valley Spotlight grant recipient!
Comments