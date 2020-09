Indian Wells Election

Occupation: Businessman



Relevant Experience: Former Indian Wells Councilmember (2008 - 2016) Former Indian Wells Mayor Former Real Estate Executive Former Chairman & CEO Rocky Mountain Internet



Personal Information: Age: 78



Hanson is a former councilmember and mayor for the city of Indian Wells. He lost a re-election bid in 2016.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.