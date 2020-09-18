Voter Guide: Greg Sanders
- Indian Wells Planning Commissioner
- Planning and zoning law attorney for 43 years
- Army Infantry Officer combat veteran
- Lieutenant Colonel, California Guard
Sanders is currently on his second term as Indian Wells Planning Commissioner. He was also a member of the Indian Wells Architecture and Landscape Committee.
Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.
