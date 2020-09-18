Voter Guide: Greg Sanders

Indian Wells Election

Occupation: Indian Wells Planning Commissioner



Relevant Experience: Indian Wells Planning Commissioner Planning and zoning law attorney for 43 years Army Infantry Officer combat veteran Lieutenant Colonel, California Guard



Social Media: Facebook



Sanders is currently on his second term as Indian Wells Planning Commissioner. He was also a member of the Indian Wells Architecture and Landscape Committee.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.