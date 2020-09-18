Skip to Content
Indian Wells Election
Voter Guide: Greg Sanders

greg sanders web
  • Occupation:
    • Indian Wells Planning Commissioner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Indian Wells Planning Commissioner
    • Planning and zoning law attorney for 43 years
    • Army Infantry Officer combat veteran
    • Lieutenant Colonel, California Guard
  • Personal Information:
    • Army Infantry Officer combat veteran (Vietnam War)
    • Lieutenant Colonel, California Guard

Sanders is currently on his second term as Indian Wells Planning Commissioner. He was also a member of the Indian Wells Architecture and Landscape Committee.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.

Jesus Reyes

