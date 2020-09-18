Voter Guide: Kathy Strong

Indian Wells Election

Occupation: Author



Relevant Experience: Travel writer for 40 years Columnist and magazine editor for The Desert Sun Staff member and consultant for the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau



Personal Information: 30-year Coachella Valley resident Writer of 20+ travel guide books



Sanders is currently on his second term as Indian Wells Planning Commissioner. He was also a member of the Indian Wells Architecture and Landscape Committee.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.