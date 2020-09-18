Voter Guide: Kathy Strong
- Occupation:
- Author
- Relevant Experience:
- Travel writer for 40 years
- Columnist and magazine editor for The Desert Sun
- Staff member and consultant for the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Personal Information:
- 30-year Coachella Valley resident
- Writer of 20+ travel guide books
- Website:
- Social Media:
Sanders is currently on his second term as Indian Wells Planning Commissioner. He was also a member of the Indian Wells Architecture and Landscape Committee.
Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.
Comments