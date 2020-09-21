Skip to Content
Indio Election
Voter Guide: Erin Teran

erin teran
  • Occupation:
    • Registered Nurse
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Currently works as a registered nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs
    • Elected to serve as a Nurse Delegate for California Nursing Association’s Region 9
    • Specialized in civil litigation for business and real estate, family law, and probate while working for the county & DA's office.
  • Personal Information:
    • Raised in Indio
    • Widow with one child
    • Attended Indio schools from elementary through high school
    • Attended College of the Desert and California State University San Bernardino to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English

Teran currently works as a registered nurse, but she was previously a paralegal. She recently helped form the group "We Are Indio" in order to organize a Black Lives Matter vigil in honor of black lives lost to police brutality.

Teran is running to represent District 1 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 16,328 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race.

