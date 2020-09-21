Voter Guide: Erin Teran

Indio Election

Occupation: Registered Nurse



Relevant Experience: Currently works as a registered nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Elected to serve as a Nurse Delegate for California Nursing Association’s Region 9 Specialized in civil litigation for business and real estate, family law, and probate while working for the county & DA's office.



Personal Information: Raised in Indio Widow with one child Attended Indio schools from elementary through high school Attended College of the Desert and California State University San Bernardino to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English



Teran currently works as a registered nurse, but she was previously a paralegal. She recently helped form the group "We Are Indio" in order to organize a Black Lives Matter vigil in honor of black lives lost to police brutality.

Teran is running to represent District 1 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 16,328 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race.