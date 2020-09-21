Voter Guide: Glenn Miller
- Occupation:
- Mayor of Indio
- Relevant Experience:
- Indio Councilmember since 2008
- Businessman
- Certified Golf Course Superintendent for over 30 years
- Personal Information:
- Indio resident for over 30 years
- Married with three grown children
- Attended Cal Poly University, Pomona
- Certificate degree in Turfgrass and Landscape Management, UC Riverside
- Website:
- Social Media:
Miller has served as mayor of Indio, the valley's largest city, three different times since 2011. (2011 - 2012), (2015-2016), & (2019-2020). The position is rotated among councilmembers for one-year terms.
Miller represents District 1 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 16,328 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race.
Comments