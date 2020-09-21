Skip to Content
Indio Election
Voter Guide: Glenn Miller

  • Occupation:
    • Mayor of Indio
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Indio Councilmember since 2008
    • Businessman
    • Certified Golf Course Superintendent for over 30 years
  • Personal Information:
    • Indio resident for over 30 years
    • Married with three grown children
    • Attended Cal Poly University, Pomona
    • Certificate degree in Turfgrass and Landscape Management, UC Riverside

Miller has served as mayor of Indio, the valley's largest city, three different times since 2011. (2011 - 2012), (2015-2016), & (2019-2020). The position is rotated among councilmembers for one-year terms.

Miller represents District 1 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 16,328 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race.

Jesus Reyes

