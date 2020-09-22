Voter Guide: Frank Ruiz

Indio Election

Occupation: Paster and environmental activist



Relevant Experience Resident Leader Director of the Salton Sea Program for Audubon California Pastor at the Indio Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church Over 13 years of experience leading non-profits



Personal Information Immigrant who became a U.S. Citizen Raised family in Indio



Ruiz is very active in the community, on top of his numerous other positions, he is also the chaplain for the Indio Police Department. He also works to protect bird habitats at the Salton Sea and its effect on local families.

Ruiz is working to represent District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.