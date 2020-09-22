Voter Guide: Guadalupe Ramos Amith
- Occupation:
- Indio Councilmember
- Relevant Experience
- Indio Councilmember since 2004
- Background as a businesswoman and community activist, and volunteer
- Serves on multiple boards and commissions
- Personal Information
- Born and raised in Indio
- Earned an Associate of Liberal Arts degree from the College of the Desert
- First Latina elected to the Indio City Council
- Website:
Amith has served four one-year terms as Indio mayor (2007- 2008, 2010-2011, 2014-2015 and 2018- 2019). The position is rotated among the council every year.
Amith represents District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.
