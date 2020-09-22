Skip to Content
Indio Election
Voter Guide: Guadalupe Ramos Amith

lupe amith
  • Occupation:
    • Indio Councilmember
  • Relevant Experience
    • Indio Councilmember since 2004
    • Background as a businesswoman and community activist, and volunteer
    • Serves on multiple boards and commissions
  • Personal Information
    • Born and raised in Indio
    • Earned an Associate of Liberal  Arts degree from the College of the Desert
    • First Latina elected to the Indio City Council

Amith has served four one-year terms as Indio mayor (2007- 2008, 2010-2011, 2014-2015 and 2018- 2019). The position is rotated among the council every year.

Amith represents District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.

