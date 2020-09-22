Voter Guide: Guadalupe Ramos Amith

Indio Election

Occupation: Indio Councilmember



Relevant Experience Indio Councilmember since 2004 Background as a businesswoman and community activist, and volunteer Serves on multiple boards and commissions



Personal Information Born and raised in Indio Earned an Associate of Liberal Arts degree from the College of the Desert First Latina elected to the Indio City Council



Social Media: Facebook Instagram Youtube



Amith has served four one-year terms as Indio mayor (2007- 2008, 2010-2011, 2014-2015 and 2018- 2019). The position is rotated among the council every year.

Amith represents District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.